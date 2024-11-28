Crucial T705 Gen5 SSD 8 / 10 Crucial T705 claims to be the fastest SSD, with read and write speeds up to 14,500 MB/s and 12,700 MB/, respectively. it also supports Microsoft DirectStorage, offering you faster gameplay and sharper graphics. $175 at Amazon (1TB)

I've said it once, and I'll say it again: SSDs are my favorite part of Black Friday sales. When comparing them to HDDs, SSDs' main pain point is their high price. However, once companies start slicing the prices of their SSDs by half, it's no longer a problem. So, if you're like me and you're on the hunt for a cheap way to expand your computer's storage, look no further than this impressive Crucial 1TB SSD stick that's on a huge discount for Black Friday.

Why it's the best time to grab the Crucial T705 1TB SSD

So, why is this such a big deal? Well, if you check out our review linked above, you'll get to know why we love this range of SSDs specifically. We gave this particular SSD an 8/10, praising its fast read and write speeds. The 1TB model comes with write speeds of up to 10,200 MB/s and read speeds of up to 13,600 MB/s, which is pretty quick if you want to move a lot of data around quickly.

Amazon shoppers seem to agree with our review. People from around the world praise its speed and how much it perks up their PC. While it can run a little hot, people are keen to share their methods for keeping the drive cool during heavy loads.

In our review, we said that the biggest drawback of the Crucial T705 1TB drive is its price. After all, if you want a premium product, you need to pay a premium price. Fortunately, Black Friday has been kind to those looking to upgrade their storage, as the Crucial T705 1TB is now an amazing 52% off for Black Friday. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your PC, or even grab two sticks and get double the storage for the price of one!