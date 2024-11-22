GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller The GameSir G8 Galileo is a mobile gaming controller where you can attach your phone in between two parts of an Xbox button layout. It sacrifices portability for better ergonomics and provides pass-through USB-C charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It's a great option for the market, but can your phone keep up? $80 at Amazon

It doesn't seem that long ago when mobile gaming was summed up by games like Flappy Bird and Candy Crush. As phones got more powerful, so did the games, and now we have full-blown titles that run in the palm of your hand. As such, companies have developed controllers that cradle your phone and let you play your games without needing to tap the screen. One of our fave models is the GameSir G8 Galileo, and if you've been on the lookout for a stellar mobile controller, you can now get it for its cheapest price ever during this year's Black Friday deals.

Why you should pick up the GameSir G8 Galileo this Black Friday

The Gamesir G8 Galileo's main forte is how it feels like an Xbox controller without actually using an Xbox controller. It feels good in your hands and is comfortable for long periods of play. As such, if you love playing mobile games but want the same luxuries you get from playing on your consoles, the GameSir G8 Galileo is the perfect blend between the two.

The GameSir G8 Galileo is also a good pick if you like customizing your controllers. You can take off the faceplate without the need for any tools and replace the joystick with another one that comes with the product to fit your needs best. It even has a USB-C pass-through port so you don't need to sacrifice a peripheral to get this controller up and running.

You usually have to fork over $80 for this cool piece of equipment, but you can grab it for $62.99 this Black Friday - the lowest price that it ever reaches. As such, it's a good idea to snap up this controller, as who knows when it'll get any cheaper?