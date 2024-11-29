Gigabyte B760M M-ATX Motherboard $100 $150 Save $50 Enjoy unparalleled performance with the GIGABYTE B760M GAMING PLUS WIFI DDR4. The GIGABYTE B760M GAMING PLUS WIFI DDR4 supports 14th and 13th Gen Intel Core Processors. Unlock your gaming potential with GIGABYTE B760 Motherboards. GIGABYTE B760 motherboards come with upgraded power design, high grade storage standards, and outstanding connectivity that enables you to optimize your performance. Claim what is yours. $100 at Amazon

Black Friday is rife with excellent deals on computer components. There's a good chance you've already snagged a cheap CPU, GPU, or even an SSD stick or two. And while upgrading these components is exciting, you must remember that the motherboard also deserves some love. While upgrading the motherboard doesn't have the same impact as increasing your computer's power, keeping it updated as components come and go is still a good idea. If you're looking for a new board, this Gigabyte B760M is an ideal Black Friday pickup for a micro-ATX case.

Why you should snag the Gigabyte B760M M-ATX motherboard for Black Friday

First things first, it's worth noting that this is a Micro ATX motherboard, which means it'll lack some ports that a full-sized ATX board will have. Despite this, the Gigabyte B760M is the perfect pick if you want to make a rig out of a smaller case.

The Gigabyte B760M's main focus is to provide gamers with enough power to render their games at a good framerate. As such, the Intel LGA 1700 processor slot can support 12th, 13th, and 14th-generation CPUs, so you can slot a mighty powerhouse in there to support your gaming needs. It works with DDR4 RAM and features two PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 extension slots. Plus, it comes with Wi-Fi 6 out of the box, which is a nice addition.

This motherboard normally costs $149.99, but Amazon's Black Friday sale has reduced it to a cool $99.99. So, if you're in the mood to make a mighty gaming mini PC, there's no better time to grab this board and start your next project.