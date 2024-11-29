Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 $999 $2619 Save $1620 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is the first noticeable redesign of the laptop in years. It comes with Intel Core ultra processors, a new touchpad, a much better webcam, and a new look that helps it feel more modern while staying true to the iconic ThinkPad lineage. $999 at Lenovo

It's not often that a deal saves you four-digit dollars, but here we are. As the deals began pouring in from all angles, Lenovo dropped an absolute bombshell among the sales. If you're quick, you can save 61% off a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, saving you an amazing $1620 on a brand-new laptop.

Related Best Lenovo ThinkPads in 2024 If you are looking for a solid business laptop, you really can't go wrong with a quality ThinkPad.

Why the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is a stellar Black Friday pick

So the price is good, but is the ThinkPad itself worthy of your purchase? Fortunately, Lenovo really outdid itself with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, which is why this particular Black Friday deal is especially crazy. After all, we did give it a shining 9.5/10 in our review and had a lot of good things to say about it.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1's main forte is how highly customizable it is; you can either opt for a reliable productivity buddy or go all-out on the hardware. You can pick from up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and up to a 14'' 2.8k OLED touchscreen. And while that's impressive in its own right, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1's design takes the laptop even further, using a ton of recycled materials to create a sleek and durable device that feels luxurious.

One of the major pain points in our review is how expensive the laptop usually is. Well, that seems a little moot now, as the Black Friday deal slices $1620 off the estimated value, bringing it down to a very affordable $999 price point. As such, if you've been eyeing your aging laptop and need to get something with a lot more power under the hood, now's the ideal time to snatch up a quality device for far less than you'd normally pay.