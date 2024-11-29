Motorola MA1 $45 $70 Save $25 The Motorola MA1 functions as advertised, but maybe wait for a sale. $45 at Amazon

Android Auto is really handy for getting the most out of your phone while you're driving. However, it can be really annoying to unplug and plug your phone into your car's USB slot every time you use your car. Fortunately, the Motorola MA1 acts as a middle-man between your phone and the car, so you can keep it plugged in at all times. If you're tired of manually attaching your phone every time, then this Black Friday deal has the perfect deal with a 50% off sale on the Motorola MA1.

Why the Motorola MA1 is the best pick for Android Auto fans

One of the biggest draws for the Motorola MA1 is how exclusive it is. Motorola claims that the MA1 is "the world's first and only USB adapter accessory using Google-licensed bridge technology to enable a wireless Android Auto connection in cars, trucks or motorcycles with factory-fitted wired Android Auto." As such, if you're looking for competition, you're not going to find it.

Fortunately, the Motorola MA1 is really easy to use. Attach it to a suitable place in your car using the included sticky pad, plug it in, hold down the receiver button for 35 seconds, and pair your phone up to it. Now you can leave the MA1 in the car and it'll automatically pick up and connect your Android phone when you climb into the car.

This handy piece of kit is usually priced at $90, but if you're quick, you can snag one for Black Friday at a 50% discount. That's a cool $45 price tag for a device that will ensure you never fumble with your phone every time you climb into your car. Sounds like a star deal to me.