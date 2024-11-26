Samsung 980 Pro 2TB $120 $205 Save $85 One of the fastest SSDs money can buy and a perfect addition to any PC, or even the PS5 as some serious library storage. $120 at Amazon

There's nothing I love more during Black Friday sales than a good deal on SSD storage. When we compare SSDs to HDDs, the latter's main forte is how much cheaper it is versus its faster, more reliable counterpart. As such, when the sales begin to kick in, we see SSD drives drop to amazing prices. This allows people who previously put off the upgrade due to high prices to make the jump from HDDs. If you're in that camp, I have some great news for you: the excellent Samsung 90 Pro 2TB has dropped an amazing 41% before Black Friday, and it's well worth picking up.

Why the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB is worth buying before the Black Friday rush

The most striking part of the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB starts with its specs. If your PC has been sitting around on a hard disk drive and you're wondering why everything loads so slowly, here's why: this SSD can handle read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write data at up to 5,000MB/s. From a speed standpoint alone, ditching the older HDDs and opting for this SDD could save you a ton of time and hassle.

Because the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB uses an M.2 2280 form factor, it can be installed in desktop PCs and laptops with a slot for it. Samsung also worked hard to keep the SSD cool during operation, so you shouldn't have to worry about it overheating while transferring all that data at lightning speed.

As you might imagine, an excellent SSD memory stick like this comes at a premium price. That's why it's so impressive that its price has been slashed by an amazing 41% for Amazon's Black Friday event, toppling it from $204.95 all the way down to just $119.99. This makes it an excellent time to grab some high-performance, reliable memory at almost half the price it usually goes for. You could even justify grabbing two sticks at this price, which would still come out just above the normal cost of one stick. As such, if you want to give your aging hardware a much-needed speed boost, or you just want more space to store your stuff, you can't go wrong with this excellent deal.