Samsung 990 PRO SSD 4TB $300 $465 Save $165 The Samsung 990 PRO SSD combines exceptional speed, reliability, and elegant design, making it the top choice for storage enthusiasts and gamers. $300 at Amazon $465 at Samsung

There was once a time when buying an SSD in the terabyte range would set you back so much, it wasn't worth putting one in your PC. If you still remember those times when SSDs came in megabytes, now is a fantastic time to catch up with modern-day prices. And what better way to do that than grabbing a 4TB SSD at just under 50% off, saving almost $200 on this amazing stick of memory?

Why you should grab the Samsung 990 PRO SSD 4TB

Even though terabyte SSD storage is far more accessible to consumers than it was years ago, it still costs a pretty penny. As such, Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your PC's memory by a huge amount while also saving a ton of money. And with $195 knocked off of the price of this excellent SSD, you can grab the memory for $269.99 - an absolute steal for a component like this.

Of course, when buying memory, the last thing you want to purchase is a dud product. No matter how cheap some SSDs can get, it's not worth sacrificing stability and reliability to save some money, especially given how you're storing precious memories and work documents on it. Fortunately, the Samsung 990 PRO SSD 4TB is by no means a dud, scoring 4.8/5 on the Amazon listing. And if that's not enough, we crowned the Samsung 900 Pro series as "the pinnacle of Gen 4 SSD performance."

As such, if you're looking to grab a new SSD, whether it's to upgrade your aging hardware or you want to boost your storage limits, it's a fantastic idea to take advantage of this Black Friday deal and grab a stellar 4TB upgrade for almost half the price.