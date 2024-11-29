Finding Black Friday deals on hardware is pretty easy; websites like Amazon usually have them in a special section where you can quickly and easily browse every component on sale. However, the software side can be harder to track down, especially if the sale is only on the developer's website. As such, it can be hard to keep tabs on which websites are doing what sales.

Fortunately, some of our favorite apps are seeing some excellent Black Friday sales. So, if you still have some money burning a hole in your pocket and want a new app, here are some of our top picks for Black Friday software deals.

Affinity software

First up, we have a 50% sale on the Affinity software range. If you've never heard of it before, people often pitch Affinity Photo versus Photoshop together, and it's a good alternative if you're not a fan of Adobe's offerings. Fortunately, with Black Friday cutting the prices by half, you can now pick up Affinity Photo, Designer, and Publisher for $35 each or the entire suite for $82.

Standard Notes

If you want a note-taking app that keeps your data safe, Standard Notes is a good pick. It uses end-to-end encryption to keep your notes secure, but it also coms with a ton of handy features that makes it more than just a simple note-taking app. If you've been enjoying the free version of the app, you can now upgrade to the Productivity or Professional tier for a year for 50% off during the Black Friday period, bringing the prices down to 45% and 60% respectively.

Standard Notes

Microsoft 365 Personal

If you like your office apps to live on the cloud, there's a good chance you know about Microsoft 365 Personal. Unlike the retail version of Office, it requires a subscription fee to use, but it's worth it to gain the ability to access your apps from almost any device. If your subscription time is running low, or you want to get back into Microsoft 365 Personal for less, Amazon's Black Friday deal has knocked 29% off the asking price of a year-long sub to $49.99.

Microsoft 365 $50 $70 Save $20

Microsoft Office Home 2024

On the other hand, if you prefer to purchase a license for Microsoft Office that doesn't expire, you'll want to check out Home 2024. Unlike Microsoft 365 Personal, once you purchase this product, it's yours to keep forever at no additional cost. If that's more your style, you'll be pleased to know that Black Friday has also blessed the Home 2024 edition with a 33% off deal on Amazon, bringing the overall price down to $99.99.

Microsoft Office Home 2024 $100 $150 Save $50

When Black Friday hits, it's a good idea to check the websites of your favorite developers to see if they've got a sale going on. Hopefully, you've scored yourself a nice deal with this selection of Black Friday discounts.