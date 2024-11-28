Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB White $115 $215 Save $100

The 5000X RGB makes a stunning, showpiece-worthy PC easy to build and easier to keep cool with the space and flexibility to mount multiple 360mm radiators, all surrounded by beautiful tempered glass on four sides. $115 at Amazon

How have your Black Friday hardware pickups been? It's the perfect time to grab some powerful hardware for a cheap price, to the point where you can make a whole new PC with all the new stuff you get. If you're looking for something to put all that new hardware in, or you just fancy a new case for your current machine, this amazing white case comes with tempered glass, a sleek white frame, and an amazing deal this Black Friday.

Related Best PC cases in 2024 Your new PC deserves a shiny new case to live in, and we've rounded up the best options you can buy depending on what kind of rig you want.

Why the Corsair iCUE 5000X white case is a great Black Friday buy

When it comes to PC cases, looks play a huge part. Sure, it's nice to have a case with good airflow and room for all of your components, but when you're looking at it for hours, you really want something that looks the part. The Corsair iCUE 5000X white case is a great setpiece for any desk, with tempered glass panels that let you peer inside and check out all the RGB components you've bought for your PC.

Fortunately, it's not just a pretty case. It also comes with three 120mm Corsair fans to help move air around, each with customizable RGB lights to make your case look the best it can. In fact, the case can support up to six fans with iCUE Lighting Node Core and Corsair iCUE software for the ultimate synchronized light show.

Normally, you'd need to pay a premium for this case. However, if you act fast, you can snag Amazon's Black Friday deal and get 47% off the Corsair iCUE 5000X white case, cutting the price from $214.99 to $114.99. As such, you can enjoy all the benefits of spending big on your PC case without actually spending big.