Hey, real quick—do you have room at your place for a 12-foot-tall, 560 lbs logo? If so, then boy do I have the conversation piece to put in your living room. The original Twitter logo (you know, that blue bird that got X'd out) that prominently hung on the building's HQ is up for sale, and I'm not going to lie; the current going price for such an iconic piece of social media history is really good.

You can now bid on the original Twitter logo for $23,831

As spotted by DigitalTrends, the fine folk over at RR Auction are taking bids for the original Twitter logo sign before it was replaced with the current X one. The bird itself requires little introduction, but it's a good idea to recap on just how big this thing is:

Massive original Twitter, Inc. ‘bird logo’ fascia sign formerly mounted to the side of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California. This iconic sign, which approximately measures 145˝ x 105˝ x 20˝ and weighs roughly 560 lbs, was one of two large logo signs secured to the exterior of Twitter headquarters; this offered sign was mounted on the southeast side of the building facing Jessie Street, whereas the other sign was positioned to face southwest and overlook 10th Street.

RR Auction notes that the sign is in "fine condition," so it's good to know that it had a loving past owner.

At the time of my writing this, the current bid for the sign was $23,831, which, if I'm being honest, is about ten times cheaper than what I thought it would be going for. However, by the time you've read this, there's a good chance someone has dropped a ton of cash on this thing and pumped the price up higher. Oh, and before you crack open your wallet, do note that RR Auction states that you'll be responsible for lugging this thing from San Francisco back home. Maybe if you arrange your car's trunk just right, you can squeeze it in diagonally.