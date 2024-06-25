Key Takeaways Next-gen GPUs may feature faster-than-ever GDDR7 VRAM, delivering around 40% more speed.

Arrow Lake CPUs and Nvidia RTX 5000 GPUs might bring multi-chip designs to desktop hardware.

The new CAMM2 memory standard could revolutionize RAM for desktops and laptops.

PC hardware is a space that is continuously evolving. From CPU and GPU horsepower, to storage speeds, memory, and power supply standards, we've all seen our PC components transform into the high-performance devices they are today. Whether it's the DDR4 vs. DDR5 RAM toss-up, or mulling a PCIe 5.0 SSD upgrade, it's fair to say that PC users are always excited about trying out the next big thing in PC hardware.

You may be pleased to know that nearly every single one of your favorite PC components is about to receive some big changes very soon. For CPUs, GPUs, RAM, SSDs, motherboards, cases, you name it, there are compelling developments brewing behind the scenes. Let's dive a bit deeper into some of them and see how they'll impact your next build.

5 GDDR7 in next-gen GPUs

More speed and possibly more VRAM

You might be familiar with GDDR6 or GDDR6X, the current standards of graphics memory or VRAM used in graphics cards. Well, the next step in high-performance graphics memory is already here, according to companies like Samsung and Micron. While Samsung announced that it had completed development on GDDR7 memory last year, the official reveal came early this year.

We might see high-end SKUs like RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 with 32Gbps memory speed and up to 1.5Tbps of bandwidth (compared to 1.1Tbps in GDDR6).

Compared to GDDR6X, the newest VRAM standard will reportedly deliver up to a 42% boost in memory speed — outfitting the next-gen GPUs with 32Gbps and 28Gbps memory. Nvidia's RTX 5000 series cards are rumored to use GDDR7 memory, so we might see high-end SKUs like RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 with 32Gbps memory speed and up to 1.5Tbps of bandwidth (compared to 1.1Tbps in GDDR6).

Samsung and Micron will most likely refine and improve GDDR7 memory speeds over time. That's what happened with GDDR6, which launched with 14Gbps speeds and stepped up to 24Gbps later. So, we might even see 36Gbps or 37Gbps VRAM in the next-gen graphics cards. Another positive development of this new memory standard might be a minimum of 16GB VRAM on each of the next-gen GPUs — but I'm not holding my breath.

4 New CPUs & GPUs with multi-chip design

More performance and efficiency

Multi-chip design using "chiplets" isn't anything new in PC hardware. AMD has been using a chiplet-based design in its CPUs since the Zen 2 lineup, featuring a compute die and I/O die on every processor. Moving away from a monolithic die configuration to this chiplet design enables manufacturers to greatly improve performance, reduce cache latency, and simplify the memory sub-system.

For the first time, Intel might be bringing this innovative design to end consumers on the desktop side.

A similar approach might be coming to Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs as well as Nvidia's RTX 5000 series GPUs. Intel has already transformed its Meteor Lake mobile chips using discrete compute, graphics, I/O, and SoC dies. But for the first time, Intel might be bringing this innovative design to end consumers on the desktop side, enabling the company to customize individual components of its processors separately instead of re-engineering a monolithic die every generation.

Even Nvidia is rumored to be using a Multi-Chip Module (MCM) approach in its RTX 5000 series GPUs, which would allow it to squeeze in better specs without increasing the die size. Although this MCM-based design might be limited to only the high-end SKUs in the next generation, it'll nevertheless trickle down to mid-range or even budget SKUs in later iterations.

3 3D-stacked cache in Intel CPUs

Intel's answer to 3D V-Cache