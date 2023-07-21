Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The work week is ending with a treat for Windows Insiders who have Windows 11 PCs enrolled in the Beta channel. Microsoft just rolled out build 22631.2050 for those with new features turned on, and build 22621.2050 for those with new features off by default. Build 22631.2050 is one of the biggest Beta channel releases in a while. It is porting over many of the features that have been in testing with the Dev channel of the Windows Insider program. It introduces the modernized File Explorer, Dynamic Lighting, Windows Ink improvements, and so much more.

What's new in Windows 11 build 22631.2050

The modernized File Explorer

The first feature you'll notice in this build is the modernized File Explorer. This File Explorer was in testing with Dev Channel Insiders for a while and brings a few new features. You'll see that recommended files for users signed into Windows with an Azure Active Directory (AAD) account will be displayed as a carousel. There's also an updated address bar and search box in the File Explorer. This new address bar recognizes local and cloud folders and has a built-in status pane OneDrive users should notice the address bar contains OneDrive sync status and space quotas, too. Finally, there's the modernized details pane in File Explorer designed to help you easily access related content, stay up to date with file activity, and collaborate without even opening a file.

Dynamic Lighting

For Windows Insiders who have an RGB accessory, there is a new Dynamic Lighting area in the Windows settings app. It is for accessories that use the HID LampArray standard. For now, only a few accessories work with this settings page, including ones from Razer, but it makes it easier to tweak RGB lighting effects without using a third-party app.

Windows Ink

Another feature that you can look forward to is some tweaks to Windows Ink. You can now ink directly on edit fields with your stylus or pen. You even can scratch out words to remove them. This will be found under Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Pen and Windows Ink under Shell Handwriting.

Other changes

There's a whole set of other changes in this build. There's a new volume mixer in Quick Settings, an improved Windows Spotlight experience, passwordless improvements, copy-and-paste warnings for passwords, local file-sharing improvements, new emoji, and more. We collected these for you below.

Phew! That's pretty much all this week. We hit the new features above, but there are just a few other fixes that Microsoft tweaked. Microsoft fixed an issue that was causing the context menu (in file explorer or on the desktop) to draw in the wrong position. They also fixed an issue where right-clicking the empty space in the Task Manager Details page will no longer show the option to create live kernel memory dumps.

There are just two known issues, once where the safely remove hardware icon isn’t appearing when expected in the system tray. In the other, you may see some of the strings are not localized to your selected language. Now that so many Dev Channel features are moving into the Beta channel, it definitely seems as though Microsoft is getting close to finishing up the Windows 11 version 23H2 update.