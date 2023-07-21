Key Takeaways Windows Insiders in the Beta channel can now enjoy new features in build 22631.2050, including a modernized File Explorer, Dynamic Lighting for RGB accessories, and Windows Ink enhancements.

The modernized File Explorer introduces recommended files, an updated address bar, and a modernized details pane, making file management and collaboration easier.

Other changes in this build include a new volume mixer, improvements to Windows Spotlight and passwordless sign-in, copy-and-paste warnings for passwords, local file-sharing improvements, and new natural voices for Narrator.

The work week is ending with a treat for Windows Insiders who have Windows 11 PCs enrolled in the Beta channel. Microsoft just rolled out build 22631.2050 for those with new features turned on, and build 22621.2050 for those with new features off by default. Build 22631.2050 is one of the biggest Beta channel releases in a while. It is porting over many of the features that have been in testing with the Dev channel of the Windows Insider program. It introduces the modernized File Explorer, Dynamic Lighting, Windows Ink improvements, and so much more.

What's new in Windows 11 build 22631.2050

The modernized File Explorer

The first feature you'll notice in this build is the modernized File Explorer. This File Explorer was in testing with Dev Channel Insiders for a while and brings a few new features. You'll see that recommended files for users signed into Windows with an Azure Active Directory (AAD) account will be displayed as a carousel. There's also an updated address bar and search box in the File Explorer. This new address bar recognizes local and cloud folders and has a built-in status pane OneDrive users should notice the address bar contains OneDrive sync status and space quotas, too. Finally, there's the modernized details pane in File Explorer designed to help you easily access related content, stay up to date with file activity, and collaborate without even opening a file.

Dynamic Lighting

For Windows Insiders who have an RGB accessory, there is a new Dynamic Lighting area in the Windows settings app. It is for accessories that use the HID LampArray standard. For now, only a few accessories work with this settings page, including ones from Razer, but it makes it easier to tweak RGB lighting effects without using a third-party app.

Windows Ink

Another feature that you can look forward to is some tweaks to Windows Ink. You can now ink directly on edit fields with your stylus or pen. You even can scratch out words to remove them. This will be found under Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Pen and Windows Ink under Shell Handwriting.

Other changes

There's a whole set of other changes in this build. There's a new volume mixer in Quick Settings, an improved Windows Spotlight experience, passwordless improvements, copy-and-paste warnings for passwords, local file-sharing improvements, new emoji, and more. We collected these for you below.

If a camera streaming issue is detected such as a camera failing to start or a closed camera shutter, a pop-up dialog will appear with the recommendation to launch the automated Get Help troubleshooter to resolve the issue.

The Unicode Emoji 15 is beginning to roll out to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. Users will now be able to see, search for and insert new emoji from the emoji pane

We’re introducing a new enhanced volume mixer into Quick Settings! The updated audio quick settings experience brings a modern volume mixer that allows for quick customization of audio on a per-app basis, with additional control to swap devices on the fly. We’ve also added a new keyboard shortcut (WIN + CTRL + V) to bring you directly to the volume mixer for faster control of the experience.

We are rolling out improvements to the Windows Spotlight experience including preview images to , full screen, multiple opportunities to learn more about each image and a minimized experience.

We are improving the passkey experience for Windows users. You can now go to any app or website that supports passkeys to create and sign in using passkeys with the Windows Hello native experience. Once a passkey is created, you can use Windows Hello (face, fingerprint, PIN) to sign in. In addition, you can use your phone or tablet to sign in.

We are trying out a change starting with this build where users who have enabled warning options for Windows Security under App & browser control > Reputation-based protection > Phishing protection will see a UI warning on unsafe password copy and paste, just as they currently see when they type in their password.

We are introducing new natural voices in Chinese, Spanish (Spain and Mexico), Japanese and English (United Kingdom) that allow Narrator users to comfortably browse the web, read, and write mail, and do more.

We have redesigned the Windows share window to better match the Windows 11 design principles.

Everyone will now be able to email their files through Outlook directly within the Windows share window. Just click on the Outlook icon under the “Share using” section of the Windows share window.

The Windows share window now has a search box so you can now search for contacts across Outlook to share a file and the Windows share window will now display 8-10 suggested contacts to quickly share to – including emailing yourself a file.

Instead of a dropdown, you will see a button to turn on nearby sharing.

For nearby sharing, you will find your own PCs at the top of discovered devices under “Nearby Share”.

Files will share faster from one PC to another using Wi-Fi Direct.

Urgent or important notifications that break through when do not disturb is turned on while using apps at full screen will now display a “view notification” button to view the content of the notification for privacy.

The settings for never combined mode for the taskbar are showing up under Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar behaviors in this build however they currently do not enable the experience. This will be fixed in a future Beta Channel flight soon.

The ability to end task when right-clicking an app on the taskbar should be working correctly in this build and can be managed under Settings > System > For developers .

. When navigating between desktops in Task View (WIN + CTRL + left or right arrows), labels will be shown. New sliding animations will also show when you change your desktops using trackpad gestures, touch gestures, hotkeys and by clicking on the Task View flyout.

Voice access is now available via the accessibility flyout on the Lock screen.

We’ve added an additional energy recommendation under Settings > System > Power & battery > Energy recommendations for adjusting refresh rate to conserve energy.

Updated the design of the lists displayed under Settings > Apps > Startup Apps and Settings > Apps > Advanced App Settings > App Execution Alias pages to be more consistent with other Settings pages. read more

Phew! That's pretty much all this week. We hit the new features above, but there are just a few other fixes that Microsoft tweaked. Microsoft fixed an issue that was causing the context menu (in file explorer or on the desktop) to draw in the wrong position. They also fixed an issue where right-clicking the empty space in the Task Manager Details page will no longer show the option to create live kernel memory dumps.

There are just two known issues, once where the safely remove hardware icon isn’t appearing when expected in the system tray. In the other, you may see some of the strings are not localized to your selected language. Now that so many Dev Channel features are moving into the Beta channel, it definitely seems as though Microsoft is getting close to finishing up the Windows 11 version 23H2 update.