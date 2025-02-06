OLED monitors have become very popular in the last couple of years, especially among gamers, due to all the advantages they offer over traditional LCD panels. I've owned multiple OLED monitors since 2022, with the Alienware AW3423DW being my very first one. As much as I enjoyed using them, these monitors aren't flawless.

Considering I have experience using these displays with my PC for nearly three years now, I'd say I'm qualified to share my long-term experience. Here, I want to share some of the main drawbacks of owning OLED monitors so you can set realistic expectations before you spend your hard-earned money on one.

4 Subpar text clarity

Text isn't as crisp as on traditional LCD panels

One of the things you'd almost immediately notice after switching to an OLED monitor is the inferior text clarity. This is because OLED panels don't use the traditional RGB subpixel layout like LCDs. LG's WOLED panels use an RGWB subpixel layout in a stripe configuration, whereas Samsung's QD-OLED panels use a triangle RGB layout. Windows uses subpixel text rendering designed for traditional RGB layout in LCD monitors to mitigate text clarity issues, but since OLED monitors use a different subpixel arrangement, you'll notice inferior text quality.

On QD-OLED panels, you'll notice color fringing at the top and bottom of text as you move closer to the monitor. On the other hand, WOLED monitors showcase faint shadows along the edges of text content. Text clarity isn't a big deal on 4K monitors, but at 1440p, it's a bit more noticeable and annoying, especially if you're someone who sits close to the monitor. It's worth noting that text clarity issues may vary depending on the font, text color, and background. However, if you plan to use the monitor mostly for gaming, you don't have to worry too much about text clarity.

3 High maintenance

You have to be extra careful to prolong its lifespan