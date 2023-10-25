Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon X Elite earlier this week, and it's one of the most exciting moments for the Windows platform in recent years. Ever since 2017, Microsoft has been building up the Windows on Arm platform, but progress has felt like it moves at a glacial pace, and they just haven't been competitive with the likes of Intel and AMD in terms of performance.

Now, for the first time, Qualcomm is fully asserting the prowess of its latest chip, and I've never been more excited about the possibility of buying a premium laptop with a Snapdragon X Elite inside. My worry is, will I be able to?

Windows on Arm never became mainstream in six years

As I already mentioned, and you might recall, the effort to get a full version of Windows running on Arm processors began all the way back in 2017, with Microsoft partnering with Qualcomm for the first Arm-powered Windows PCs, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. That launch came with three primary devices, from the likes of Asus, Lenovo, and HP. The Snapdragon 850 has a couple other brands join in, but it was still very lacking.

Even Microsoft itself didn't put trust in Qualcomm's chip until the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 1, which debuted in the Surface Pro X. For each of these processors, you can really only point to a handful of devices that featured that chip. Even the latest model, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, only really appeared in the Surface Pro 9 (tweaked and rebranded as the Microsoft SQ3) and the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s.

But the worst part is the problem goes beyond how many devices have the processor, it's also about where those devices are available. I live in Portugal, and in a small market like ours, you can't find as many laptops on store shelves, or even online. The Surface Pro 9 has launched in Portugal, including the 5G version, but if you look at the major electronics retailers, all of them are selling only the Wi-Fi version of the tablet, featuring Intel processors. If you want the 5G model, you have to go straight to Microsoft, which most people aren't doing. Likewise, business laptops like the ThinkPad X13s just aren't sold at retail, so you'd have to go to Lenovo's website or try your luck with a business-to-business seller.

Without devices most people can buy, Windows on Arm can never become truly popular. In turn, that means developers won't care to optimize apps for Arm, which leads to fewer people wanting to buy the devices because of poor performance.

There hasn't been a good enough reason to make Arm mainstream

The thing is, I also kind of get why past devices never made it to the mainstream. Up until now, Snapdragon chips for Windows haven't really been exciting. Starting with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 1, they've at least been good, but never good enough to really overcome the challenges of emulation. Because a lot of Windows apps are designed for x86, they have to be emulated on Arm, and the processors haven't been good enough to make that experience enjoyable. Most companies wouldn't want to put too much effort into promoting these devices.

But with the performance claims Qualcomm has made, I'm hopeful this is when things start to change. The Snapdragon X Elite is 50% faster than the Apple M2 in multi-threaded performance, and even faster compared to Intel's best laptop processors. Even if apps have to run through emulation, it seems like performance will be good, and at that point, companies can more confidently sell products with this chip.

Things are looking up already

The good news here is that the situation is already looking more positive for the Snapdragon X Elite than it ever did for its predecessors. Right off the bat, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, and Dell are backing the platform and planning to launch devices powered by this new chip. Those are all the major PC manufacturers, plus Microsoft with its premium Surface brand that's usually trying to set trends in the industry.

The real highlight of that list of companies, however, is Dell. This is a company that's extremely conservative with using untested technology. The company has made a grand total of one device featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and it's a budget-oriented machine that launched earlier this year, five years after Windows on Arm made its debut. In fact, outside of gaming, the number of Dell laptops featuring AMD processors is staggeringly low compared to Intel, which is often seen as the more reliable solution. The fact that Dell is one of the companies backing the Snapdragon X Elite this early on is an impressive show of confidence, and it has me very excited.

Now, all that remains is to see whether these devices are actually going to make their way to retailers and get the promotion they need to be successful. In the United States, you'll probably be able to find them relatively easily, but I want companies to be confident enough to do that everywhere and truly make these devices popular so that Windows on Arm can thrive and pose a serious threat to Intel.