Nintendo dropped a ton of information with the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Though games are always going to be the main focus of any console, the system itself is a serious upgrade over its predecessor. Sporting visual and audio enhancements, as well as a slew of new features, it’s all but guaranteed if you liked the Switch, you’ll love the Switch 2. That being said, some of the console’s improvements stand out more than others.

Nintendo Switch 2 console and joycon dock near logo
10 Larger LCD screen

A modest but noticeable difference over the Switch

A comparison shot of the Switch and Switch 2's screens
Playing console games on the go is one of the original Switch’s biggest selling points, and the Switch 2 aims to enhance that experience even further with a bigger LCD screen. While the Switch’s was 6.2 inches, the Switch 2’s is 7.9. At a glance, it may not seem like a huge improvement, but it’s a nice quality-of-life addition, especially for those with eyesight issues who strained to play in handheld mode.

Screen size comparison

Device

Screen Size

Resolution

Nintindeo Switch 2 (LCD)

7.9 Inches

1920x1080

Nintendo Switch (OLED)

7 Inches

1280x720

Asus ROG Ally X

7 Inches

1920x1080

Valve Steam Deck OLED

7 Inches

1280x800

Logitec G Cloud

7 Inches

1920x1080

9 Maximum framerate of 120 fps

The stability and higher framerate will go a long way