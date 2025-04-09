Nintendo dropped a ton of information with the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Though games are always going to be the main focus of any console, the system itself is a serious upgrade over its predecessor. Sporting visual and audio enhancements, as well as a slew of new features, it’s all but guaranteed if you liked the Switch, you’ll love the Switch 2. That being said, some of the console’s improvements stand out more than others.

10 Larger LCD screen

A modest but noticeable difference over the Switch

Source: Nintendo

Playing console games on the go is one of the original Switch’s biggest selling points, and the Switch 2 aims to enhance that experience even further with a bigger LCD screen. While the Switch’s was 6.2 inches, the Switch 2’s is 7.9. At a glance, it may not seem like a huge improvement, but it’s a nice quality-of-life addition, especially for those with eyesight issues who strained to play in handheld mode.

Screen size comparison

Device Screen Size Resolution Nintindeo Switch 2 (LCD) 7.9 Inches 1920x1080 Nintendo Switch (OLED) 7 Inches 1280x720 Asus ROG Ally X 7 Inches 1920x1080 Valve Steam Deck OLED 7 Inches 1280x800 Logitec G Cloud 7 Inches 1920x1080

9 Maximum framerate of 120 fps

The stability and higher framerate will go a long way