2024 has been a great year for gaming, and while we have been treated to some amazing games this year, we have also seen our share of disasters, from mismanaged studios to bad remakes and everything in between. For this list, we are focusing on AAA games instead of early access or indie games as they have fewer resources to work with. So, without further ado, here are the six biggest video game blunders in 2024.

6 Alone in the Dark

Another failed attempt at a remake

Close

After two awful reboots, Alone in the Dark is back for a third time under the umbrella of industry veteran publisher THQ Nordic, being developed by Pieces Interactive. With the game being a re-imagining of the original from 1992, the graphics of the game look phenomenal compared to the source material. But where the game falls short is in its execution.

The survival horror game has very few survival mechanics present, and the horror themes are extremely timid compared to other genre juggernauts like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. While the game has a great atmosphere, and the voice acting and scenes are done very well, the combat is clunky at times, and the horror scenes lack weight.

While Alone in the Dark is considered the pioneer of the survival horror genre in video games, the remake fails to compete in the modern era of horror games. The lackluster sales of Alone in the Dark led to the closure of Pieces Interactive only three months after its initial launch.

Alone in the Dark (2024) Alone in the Dark is a 2024 remake of the 1992 game by the same name. In this story you play as Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood as you explore the Derceto Manor and unravel the mystery of the suspicious disappearance of Emily's missing uncle. See at Official Site See at Steam

5 Star Wars Outlaws

A great disturbance in the force, I feel

Star Wars Outlaws is by all means an absolutely beautiful game, graphically speaking. But why the game saw so few sales has more to do with Ubisoft as a company, bad marketing, and unpolished mechanics rather than the game in its entirety. The last great entry in the Star Wars universe was Jedi Fallen Order and Jedi Survivor, which had challenging Dark Souls-esque type combat, the latter of which included a blaster in its arsenal of weaponry.

That being said, a Star Wars-themed stealth shooter was not something the current fan base was looking for as the next entry to the Star Wars universe. This can be seen in another game released in 2020, Star Wars Squadrons, which focused solely on flight simulation and space combat. Both of these games encapsulate different areas of the Star Wars universe. But at the end of the day, if you're thrown into a Sci-Fi world with laser swords and space wizards, you’re most likely going to want those mechanics for your main character or at least the option to choose them.

Mechanically, the game has some flaws: enemy AI is broken, and half the time, enemies either see you through multiple walls or don't see you at all when you're directly in their line of sight. Being spotted by a single enemy will alert every enemy in the area, leading many players to save scumming through the game, leading to more frustration over how inconsistent the autosave system of the game is. You only have one weapon throughout the game; everything else is temporary, and being unable to shoot your blaster while riding the speeder is truly criminal.

But by far, the biggest problem most gamers have with Star Wars Outlaws is the same gripe they have with any modern Ubisoft game. It's the same game over and over with a different skin. This was the problem with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as well. Gamers want to see more innovation from Ubisoft in general. The only thing everyone seems to agree on about Star Wars Outlaws is that Nix is absolutely adorable and should be the star of the show.

Star Wars Outlaws Discover a galaxy far, far away with this new open world Star Wars game where you play as Kay Vess, an outlaw that must walk on the edge, as she fights and steals her way to riches and freedom. See at Epic Games Store See at Playstation Store See at Xbox Games Store

4 South Park: Snow Day!

A bland and forgettable sequel