WWDC23 was jampacked with announcements. While iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma pack fewer additions than typical annual OS bumps, we actually got some exciting hardware reveals. So while the conference usually focuses on upcoming software releases, we got a surprisingly well-rounded keynote with plenty of announcements. I was disappointed by the lack of meaningful software news, but that doesn't mean there wasn't stuff to be excited about.

5 watchOS 10

Photo: Brady Snyder

watchOS 10 is arguably the most notable OS announcement we witnessed at WWDC23, packing more new changes compared to the others. These include overhauled gesture controls, a widget stack feature, and completely redesigned system apps.

What's really significant about this release is that Apple is finally making the most out of the larger Apple Watch displays. In the past, app UIs were basic and dull due to older models' limited screens. The new user interface introduces colorful backgrounds and more flexible elements that you can interact with. This truly brings watchOS a step closer to iOS — a valid operating system that is slowly establishing its character, rather than a mere extension of the iPhone's OS.

Apart from the more vibrant interfaces, users also get to enjoy a wider set of features, including new health metrics, additions to the workout view, map improvements, and more. You can learn more about this release in our watchOS 10 beta 1 hands-on.

4 Mac Pro (M2 Ultra)

Source: Apple

The Mac Pro is undoubtedly a niche computer that doesn't target mainstream customers. Nonetheless, it has earned a spot on our list for one reason. Putting its upgradability and the M2 Ultra chip that powers it aside, the Mac Pro (2023) marks the completion of Apple's transition from Intel chips to its own silicon on the Mac line. This shift, which took three years to achieve, has resulted in mightier, more energy-efficient Macs that support a wider variety of software features. With the Mac Pro finally getting a taste of the M series, Apple has finally stopped Intel-powered computers. Now all Macs on sale are M-powered.

3 15.3-inch MacBook Air

The 15.3-inch MacBook Air was one of the major hardware announcements at this year's WWDC. This excellent laptop and the MacBook Air (2022) share similar specs, apart from the larger display and improved speaker system. This means you get the exact same M2 chip, 18-hour battery life, ports, and more. So why is it so notable?

Many of us work on the go, and the 13.6-inch display can be limiting for those uninterested in portable monitors. Prior to the 15.3-inch MacBook Air's reveal, customers couldn't buy a large and affordable MacBook. While Apple has been selling the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models for years, they start at $1,999 and $2,499, respectively. This makes them pretty expensive and unjustified for those who need the portability and moderate power of an Air. With the 15.3-inch MacBook Air starting at $1,299, more casual users who need a large display finally have a device that caters to their needs. That's not to mention that this MacBook is the thinnest 15-inch laptop released to date. It truly is a welcome addition to the Mac line.

2 Game Porting Toolkit

One simply can't say "Mac gaming" out loud without giggling. It's pretty well-known that Apple computers aren't exactly ideal for gaming. There's no doubt that Apple puts out some of the best consumer computers, but they tailor more to creators, students, and office workers, rather than gamers. Apple is seemingly trying to change that, though.

To encourage game developers to bring their big titles to the Mac, Apple revealed its new Game Porting Toolkit during WWDC23. This utility aims to simplify the porting process by allowing devs to run unmodified Windows games on the Mac. This gives them a solid idea of how well a certain release will work, thanks to the tool's translation of Windows APIs to Apple silicon ones.

1 Apple Vision Pro

Last but not least, we expectedly have the announcement of the Vision Pro, Apple's long-rumored mixed-reality headset, which marks the beginning of a new era in Apple's history. Whether it flops or gains traction through next-gen releases is still unknown. However, we must acknowledge that its advanced technology, and the fact that it's Apple's very first consumer spatial computer, are extremely notable.

The Vision Pro packs a wide variety of sensors, cameras, and processors that not only scan your surroundings but also your eyes. This results in precise controls that are powered by hand gestures and eye movements, The world becomes a large canvas, where you can open multiple app windows side-by-side, thanks to visionOS and its next-level features. Whether this $3,500 headset will appeal to the masses or not doesn't really invalidate that it's a major leap forward in this department and Apple's most advanced consumer product to date.

Anticipating WWDC24

To be honest, I didn't enjoy 2023's WWDC as much as I usually do. While the main keynote offered plenty of exciting announcements, very few were in the software department. We get a major release across Apple operating systems once a year, so I tend to impatiently wait to get my hands on the new betas and try out the exciting new features and additions.

With Apple shifting its attention to the Vision Pro, the updates to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS took a hit. I can only hope that WWDC24 focuses more on software, with Apple dedicating its big hardware announcements to non-WWDC events.