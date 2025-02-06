Summary Bill Gates is "stunned" by Intel's current struggles.

Back in December 2024, we saw the then-CEO of Intel Pat Gelsinger step down from his position. Intel was on a pretty bad streak of luck at the time, which only just turned around after the company saw success with its Battlemage GPUs. Well, it seems one person had his back at least, as Bill Gates said he had some faith in him during a recent interview.

Bill Gates is "stunned" over Intel's current position

In an interview with the Associated Press, Bill Gates discusses various topics related to himself and technology. Well, it turns out he had high hopes for Intel when Pat Gelsinger took to the stage, but things didn't go so well in his eyes.

I am stunned that Intel basically lost its way. (Intel co-founder) Gordon Moore always kept Intel at the state of the art. And now they are kind of behind in terms of chip design and they are kind of behind in chip fabrication. And both of those are very capital intensive. They missed the AI chip revolution, and with their fabrication capabilities, they don’t even use standards that people like Nvidia and Qualcomm find easy. I thought Pat Gelsinger was very brave to say, ‘No, I am going to fix the design side, I am going to fix the fab side.’ I was hoping for his sake, for the country’s sake that he would be successful. I hope Intel recovers, but it looks pretty tough for them at this stage.

Who can blame Bill Gates for making such statements against Intel? After all, there was the period when Raptor Lake instability issues caused permanent damage and then had similar issues with the Arrow Lake CPUs, which it tried to fix but failed. It's a good thing that Battlemage is doing well, as Intel's CPUs have seen better days.