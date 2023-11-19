The New York Jets are taking a little road trip this weekend to Buffalo, to take on the Bills. While the NFL's prime scheduling of this game was supposed to be for fireworks on the pitch, we got explosions of another kind as Buffalo axed their offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, earlier this week.

The Bills have the run of form against them, losing four of their last six, but that hasn't stopped pundits from picking them over the Jets. That's pretty miserable, but a win by the Jets could put them on equal peg with the Bills in the AFC East rankings. It could happen too, with the Jets being the surprise winner in their other meet-up this season.

When and where?

The Buffalo Bills, hosting the NY Jets, are set to kick off tonight, Sunday, November 19. Coverage begins at 1:25 p.m PT, 4:45 p.m. ET, and 9:45 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch the Jets at the Bills from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are.

Using a VPN service makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once your locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event.

ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now.

How to stream the Jets at the Bills in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch the Bills take on the Jets live, Fubo is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on CBS in the US. You can sign up for a trial week of access, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date or else you'll be billed for a full month. Once the free trial is over, Fubo starts from $75 a month, but you will be able to catch every single NFL game this season without having to hop between services.

If you like your streaming services with a bit more variety, you can also catch the game on YouTube TV, or Hulu with Live TV, or any other service that carries CBS.

YouTube TV will be carrying the game on CBS, so if you already have a subscription, you can watch along. It's also the only place to get NFL Sunday Ticket, for all the in-depth analysis of every game.

Fubo is the best place to catch all the gridiron action around the US.

CBS is carrying the game so you'll be able to tune in on Hulu with Live TV.

How to watch the Bills and the Jets in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on DAZN. Just be aware, it's a subscription service and doesn't seem to have a free trial currently. That subscription will cost you £37.75 a month for the four months of the season, which works out to £151.00 in total. You do get the opportunity to watch every single one of the 355 games in the 2023/24 NFL season though.