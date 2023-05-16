Microsoft is announcing and rolling out an array of new features for the Bing AI chatbot starting today. First off, the company is beginning to roll out the features it announced earlier this month. That includes the ability to respond with images and videos, graphs, knowledge cards, and overall better formatting. It's also adding new social sharing capabilities.

Perhaps more importantly, a chat history button. You can click the clock-shaped icon at the top of the existing chat lets you go back in time to previous conversations. This feature is now available on mobile, but it's also coming to desktop. Microsoft is also highlighting Bing's growth on mobile, with eight times more daily downloads since the introduction of AI chat features.

Source: Microsoft

To mark the occasion, Microsoft is introducing a few more features. First, there's a new widget for the Bing app, which lets you immediately launch the Bing chat experience, or even use the microphone to ask a question using your voice. Soon, it will also be possible to continue your mobile conversations on desktop and vice versa. Microsoft says this feature should be available to everyone within the next week.

Additionally, Microsoft says it's been making improvements to the quality of chats in non-English languages, which means you can now talk to Bing in more languages. It even supports voice input in multiple languages.

SwiftKey gets a Compose and Translator feature

The SwiftKey mobile app is also getting more Bing features, starting with Compose. Essentially, you can ask Bing to write a message for you based on a short prompt, making it that much easier to write an email to someone, for example. You can choose various parameters, such as the topic, tone, format, and length. This was previously available via the Edge sidebar on desktop, but it should be available on mobile within the next two weeks with this SwiftKey update.

Another new feature coming to SwiftKey is the AI-powered Translator feature. It's not entirely clear how this differs from the existing translation feature in SwiftKey, but presumably, it can handle more intricate text and deliver better translations overall. This is already available on Android and it should come to iOS in the next week.

Finally, the Tone feature in the SwiftKey app, which can rewrite messages in a different tone, now supports two new tones: Funny and Witty.

Contextual chat comes to Edge mobile

As for Microsoft Edge — specifically on mobile — there are also new Bing features here, starting with contextual chat. Basically, you can tap the Chat icon while browsing the web and ask Bing to summarize the page, or ask a question related to what you're looking at. As an example, you can ask about a wine that might pair well with a recipe you're viewing. You can also keep asking follow-up questions until you have what you need.

Another new feature is actions for selected text. If you come across a term or something you're not familiar with while browsing the web, you can select that text and ask Bing AI for more information. It can surface information about a given topic, such as historic events.

These Edge features should become available to everyone in the near future, though Microsoft didn't provide a specific timeline.

In addition to all of the features mentioned here, Microsoft also mentioned that the Bing AI chatbot is now available for every group chat in Skype, so you can ask for help inside your existing conversations. Interestingly, there's still no indication that any feature like this will come to Microsoft Teams.