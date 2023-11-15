Key Takeaways Microsoft is rebranding Bing Chat as Copilot, aligning it with other AI-powered products based on the same model.

The functionality of Copilot remains unchanged, providing AI-backed help and answering complex questions.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 will be generally available on December 1.

Microsoft has announced some branding changes for its AI-powered services and tools, with the most notable change coming to Bing Chat. The company has announced that Bing Chat will now be known as Copilot, aligning with the naming used for other products based on the same model. The change also applies to Bing Chat Enterprise, which is also just called Copilot.

Nothing is changing in terms of functionality with these two tools, just the name. Copilot still lives on the web and provides the same AI-backed help you've come to expect. It can answer complex questions and it's the foundation behind all other Copilot products.

Other Copilot products are also getting more subtle rebrands. Microsoft 365 Copilot will now be Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Sales Copilot is now Copilot for Sales. There's also a brand-new role-based Copilot called Copilot for Services, so you can see how the naming structure is being used across the board. Copilot for Microsoft 365 has also added a ton of features across the various apps in the Microsoft 365 suite, including new capabilities for Teams, Outlook, and more. Copilot for Microsoft 365 can be accessed both inside Windows and in Bing, but unlike the standard Copilot, it's a paid service.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 also includes access to a new tool called Copilot Studio — also launched today — which allows you to easily set up Copilot to connect to additional data and create custom workflows specific to your business's needs. It also provides management capabilities for IT so you can always control how it works.