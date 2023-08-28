Key Takeaways Bing Chat Enterprise is now available in the Windows Copilot preview experience, offering extra security and company branding in Bing Chat for commercial customers.

Data shared through Bing Chat Enterprise in Windows Copilot won't be saved or accessed by Microsoft, ensuring privacy for business purposes.

IT administrators can refer to Microsoft's documentation for details on data security policies for more info.

Microsoft is bringing Bing Chat Enterprise to the Windows Copilot preview experience. Designed for commercial customers, and rolling out today for those who have Windows 11 PCs in the Dev or Beta channel, this feature will help keep your data shared on Bing Chat for business purposes even more private.

If you're keeping track, Microsoft first announced Bing Chat Enterprise in preview in July, so that's just a short month before it hopped over to Windows Copilot. It's not too much different from the standard Bing chat experience, though, as all it'll get you is company branding and extra security. Microsoft says that data shared through Bing Chat Enterprise in Windows Copilot won't be saved, and that includes chat data itself. Even Microsoft won't be able to access the data, and it won't be used to train any artificial intelligence models. All the data is still coming from the web, though, so there is that. The difference is just the security when you look at it to the consumer version.

IT administrators who want to learn more about how exactly the data is kept secure can check out Microsoft's official documentation. It follows Microsoft's commercial data protection procedures, and there are assurances that the data won't leak outside the organization. Since Bing Chat Enterprise also has workplace identifiers removed before they are sent to Bing, searches aren't linked to users or organizations.

Enterprises that have Bing Chat Enterprise enabled on Bing.com will not need to perform any extra steps to enable it in the Windows Copilot Preview. Otherwise, Enabling Bing Chat Enterprise on Bing, the Edge sidebar or Windows Copilot takes a few clicks, and there's additional support documentation for it should it be needed.

Interestingly enough, Microsoft says that this feature will be seen first in the Windows Insider Beta channel. However, Beta Channel Windows Insiders might also see the feature.