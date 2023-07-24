If you've been eager to try out Bing Chat on Google Chrome or Apple's Safari web browser, you'll be happy to know that Microsoft has started rolling out the AI chatbot to both browsers, letting users access the tool in its latest test. According to Microsoft, this is only rolling out to select users as of now, so if you don't have access to it yet, you're not alone.

The news comes from Windows Latest, and was spotted by the folks at 9to5Google and The Verge. Prior to this roll-out, Bing Chat was only available on Microsoft's Edge browser. In order to access it, you just need to head to the Bing website and access the tool by clicking on the "Chat" icon. As you might expect, the experience is pretty similar to what you would find on Edge, with users being able to enter a prompt and also choose a conversation style. However, those that have been using Bing Chat on Edge will notice some differences, like only being able to use up to 2,000 characters to fill a prompt versus 4,000 characters.

Bing Chat on Chrome and Safari also has a limit of responses before the conversation comes to a close. Those on Edge can ask up to 30 questions in the same conversation, while Chrome and Safari users will be limited to just five. As you can imagine, that's a big difference. And once the limit is met, Bing Chat will no longer accept any questions or prompts and will instead pop up a message that says: "Sorry, this conversation has reached its limit. Use the "broom" button to sweep this away and chat more." Those looking for a deeper experience may be disappointed with this, but casual users will probably find the limit satisfactory.

While branching out to other browsers is exciting, Microsoft has also launched a dark mode for Bing Chat as well, giving users the ability to swap over the new color scheme by heading into the Appearance menu. If you currently cannot access this on your preferred browser, Caitlin Roulston, who is the director of communications at Microsoft states that “We are excited to expand access to even more users once our standard testing procedures are complete.” So it looks like it will only be a matter of time before everyone has access.