Microsoft has lifted the limits on the increasingly popular AI-powered Bing chat a bit more this week. The company made three tweaks to it between March 3 to March 10, including increasing chat turns, faster Skype chats, and fixing some issues where you might have seen an error code.

You now can get 10 total chat turns with Bing chat, and go through 110 turns in a single day. Other than that, Microsoft is promising that these numbers could increase over time, and confirmed that they are already working on even longer chat sessions behind the scenes. Previously, you only had 6 chat turns, and there was a smaller limit on how many turns per day you could take, making Bing chat feel a bit unnatural to use in more in-depth scenarios.

Moving on to the tweaks relating to Skype chats, Microsoft realized that Bing could have been quite slow to respond to questions or conversations on Skype. Behind the scenes, they've now halved that latency for faster answers. And another behind-the-scenes change? If you got some "something went wrong" error codes when using Bing chat, Microsoft has done work to identify the bug fixes for this issue, so you won't see those anymore, though it'll "continue to monitor" where the error might appear.

Bing chat is always evolving, so you can look forward to even more changes in the next week ahead. Things are always changing based on feedback and Mikhail Parakhin, who is the CEO of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft also took to Twitter to tease some incoming new abilities. Parakhin says that Microsoft is already looking into an archive and save feature for Bing chat, and mentioned it's the #1 request right now.

Propelled by the interest in the Bing chat feature, Bing recently passed 100 million daily active users, a third of which are using the new Bing. Microsoft detailed in a blog post that "million +" people were using the new Bing, so the more is really the merrier to help build a better experience for everyone.

Source: Microsoft