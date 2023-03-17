Right on time, Microsoft has shared another one of its weekly updates on the changes made to AI-powered Bing chat over the past week. Not counting the new integration in Microsoft Edge version 111, there were five big changes the company made to the experience between March 9 and March 17. The biggest one is the ability to share chat responses with your friends.

Diving into what's new, to share out a Bing chat response to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, or email, you can click the new Share icon to the left of a result. Hover the mouse over the result to see it, right next to the like, dislike, and more menus. Once you click it, you can pick the respected network that you want to share to, and even generate a shareable link.

In addition to that main change, Microsoft is also testing faster responses in Bing chat's Balanced mode. This mode should now give faster responses, independently in this mode only. You won't see this change in the Precise or Creative modes. What you will see in those modes are the increased chat turns (up to 15), and the increased turns per day (now up to 150.) In the past, it was 10 turns, and 120 turns per day.

Capping the list of changes out are improved contextual understanding and the ability to use Bing preview in Skype in a group (as long as one person has access to it). Thanks to the improvements in contextual understanding, Bing chat can now absorb bigger amounts of content when you switch over to Creative mode. You'll notice it more with longer document summaries and conversations. With the changes to Skype, anyone with access to Bing chat can add it to a group conversation by just typing @Bing to start a message.

In case you didn't already know, though Microsoft hasn't confirmed it, anyone is free to try out the new Bing chat now, without joining a waitlist. That means it's quite easier to get to Bing chat now. In Microsoft Edge version 111 on Windows 11, macOS, and Linux, you can click the Bing icon in the menu bar to get straight to Bing chat. This was only available in the Dev version of the browser in the past.

Source: Microsoft