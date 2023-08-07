Key Takeaways Microsoft expands availability of its AI-powered Bing Chat to third-party mobile browsers, allowing more people to experience the AI smarts of the search engine.

Microsoft has some good news for folks who want to try out the AI-powered Bing Chat, but do not use the Edge browser. Having recently confirmed that the AI chatbot has started rolling out to both Google Chrome and Apple's Safari on desktops, the company has now announced that the feature will also "soon" be available on third-party mobile browsers. It could potentially be a game-changer for Bing, as it could help millions of more people experience the AI smarts that Microsoft's search engine has picked up in recent months.

In a blog post on Monday, Microsoft said that the availability of the AI-powered Bing Chat in third-party browsers on desktops and mobile will bring "the great benefits of Bing" to more people as it continues to optimize the chatbot to meet the myriad needs of users across different browsers. According to the company, the expansion to third-party browsers will allow Bing to showcase "the incredible value of summarized answers, image creation and more, to a broader array of people."

It is worth noting that Bing was already available on the mobile version of Edge, so today's announcement only concerns third-party mobile browsers like Chrome and Safari. Microsoft also rolled out the Bing Chat mobile app on Android and iOS earlier this year as part of its plans to make the AI chatbot available to more people across different platforms. The company also integrated the bot into Skype and added voice access, thereby enabling users to speak directly to Bing or even add it to a Skype conversation.

Meanwhile, even as Microsoft is bringing Bing Chat to third-party web browsers, it is reserving the best chatbot experience for Edge users. According to the company, Edge users would be able to take advantage of a multitude of features unavailable on other browsers, such as longer conversations and chat history. The message seems to confirm earlier reports that claimed Bing Chat in Chrome comes with severe limitations, including support for only five messages per conversation instead of the 30 available in Microsoft Edge. In addition, the Bing AI chatbot also reportedly accepts only 2,000 input characters on Chrome instead of 3,000 on Edge.