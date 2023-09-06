Key Takeaways Microsoft's Bing now allows users to start a chat on their desktop and seamlessly continue it on their phone using the "Continue on phone" option.

However, there seems to be a bug where scanning the QR code may not always resume the chats on your phone.

The option to continue chatting on the phone is currently only available when you're using Bing Chat in Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft's Bing made a lot of headlines when OpenAI's generative AI technology was introduced earlier this year. To take the whole AI chat experience to a different level, the company keeps adding new features to Bing, the latest being the ability to start the chat on a desktop and continue it on a phone.

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has started rolling the Continue on phone option to the toolbar that appears when you hover your mouse over chat responses. It does exactly what its name suggests. Upon clicking the option, it shows you a QR code, which you can scan to resume the same chat threads on your phone. While the feature sounds exciting, you can already resume chats on your phone or desktop using the chat history feature in Bing.

However, the ability to continue chatting on the phone is rough around the edges. In our testing, scanning the QR code simply opens the Bing app but doesn't resume the chat threads. We're hoping to see Microsoft fixing this bug sooner rather than later. The fact that the feature may not work for everyone is not the only frustrating part, though.

The option to continue chatting on your phone appears when you use Bing Chat in Microsoft Edge. If you're using Bing in Google Chrome, hovering over your mouse over chat responses will allow you to only like, dislike, and copy chat responses. But thankfully, resuming chats on the phone is not limited to Edge for Windows. You can do it from your Mac, too.

However, it's worth remembering that you'll need to use the same Microsoft account on Edge desktop and Edge or Bing mobile app. While you can use Bing Chat on Edge desktop without signing in with your Microsoft account, the option to continue chatting on the phone appears only when you're logged in to the web browser with a Microsoft account.

Notably, the Bing and Microsoft mobile apps currently don't allow you to start conversations on your phone and resume them on your desktop. But if this is something Microsoft is even thinking of adding to Bing and Edge mobile apps in the future, it will likely find a different approach than scanning a QR code, because cameras on desktops aren't as obvious as cameras on phones.