Bing is coming to ChatGPT as the default search experience. The news came during Build 2023, Microsoft's annual developer conference, and is the next level in Microsoft's and OpenAI's partnership.

If you're wondering what this means, it adds up to a few things. ChatGPT will now be able to provide more timely and up-to-date online answers. The answers to your queries will have a solid foundation, and there will even be citations to learn more about the data. Right now, this will be rolling out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers first. Free users of ChatGPT will be able to add this to ChatGPT in the future with a plugin.

In other news, Bing chat and the Edge sidebar are also getting support for additional plugins. There are new plugins coming soon from Expedia, Kayak, Klarna, Redfin, TripAdvisor, and Zillow. In the first two, this means you can better enjoy things on Bing chat like conversational trip planning and creating shopping lists. Thanks to Kayak and Klarna, meanwhile, you will be able to enjoy a virtual travel assistant, and a more curated shopping experience when you ask for shopping advice. Finally, with Redfin, TripAdvisror, and Zillow, you can expect to be able to find listings for homes through simple chats, become a better traveler, and get additional information on housing and market information.

Additional plugins from Bandsintown, Bohita, Cloudflare, Coupert, Fareportal, FiscalNote, Golden, Lexi Shopper, Likewise, Notable, One Word Domains, PromptPerfect, Shopify, Skyscanner, Spotify, Spotnana, and 1Trip.com ware coming too.

It's been about 100 days since Microsoft initially unveiled Bing Chat and the new Bing and there's been plenty of momentum. The company says that there have been more than half a billion chats on Bing chat, and nearly 200 million images created with Bing image creator. Daily downloads of Bing mobile are also up 8 times, according to Microsoft.