Key Takeaways Bing Wallpaper installs Bing Visual Search and snoops on browser cookies.

The app lies dormant, pushing ads for its Bing Search extension after some time.

Skip Bing Wallpaper to avoid monitoring and snooping on browsers.

Back in August, we heard reports of Bing Wallpaper asking people to sideload a Bing extension onto Chrome. It definitely raised an eyebrow at the time, but little did we know that this would be the tip of the iceberg. After Microsoft released Bing Wallpaper for public use a few days ago, it turns out that it runs some pretty shady code that people using the app should definitely know about.

Bing Wallpaper was caught tampering with people's browsers

This discovery was detailed in a thread by Rafael Rivera on X (formerly Twitter). Rafael claims that Bing Wallpaper can "automatically install Bing Visual Search" and comes with code that can find and crack open your Edge, Firefox, and Chrome cookies. Rafael also spotted a geolocation web API within the code.

To top it off, Bing Wallpaper will lie dormant for a few days, and check to see which browsers you're using. If you continue to use a browser that isn't Edge, Bing Wallpaper will slide an advertisement for its Bing Search extension into your tabs the next time you open it.

As such, if you'd rather not have something snooping around your browser cookies and monitoring which app you use, perhaps give the Bing Wallpaper app a skip this time. Instead, why not check out these cool Wallpaper Engine wallpapers that are far more worthy of your time?