If you use Windows, there's an excellent chance you know how strongly Microsoft feels about you using Bing and Edge. If you even think about using Edge to download Chrome, Microsoft is keen to pester you into using its browser instead. And even if you use Edge, Microsoft will still shout at you if you don't use Bing as the default search engine. Now, Bing Wallpaper users have reported that even their desktop apps aren't shy about pestering them to use Microsoft's recommended browsing settings.

Bing Wallpaper begins asking users why they aren't using Microsoft's recommended settings

An email tip to XDA has revealed the extent to which Microsoft will go to get users to use its apps. The tip pointed to a post on Reddit, showing Bing Wallpaper asking a user if it wants to change their settings to Microsoft's recommended selection.

The email tipoff managed to replicate this pop-up on their side and monitored what happened when you selected it. As it turns out, if you accept the recommended settings, Microsoft will sideload the Bing extension into any existing Chrome installations.

If the tipoff is to be believed, this is another case of Microsoft's ongoing crusade against Google Chrome. While Windows and Edge will pester you if you use any of Microsoft's browser competitors, it seemingly gets even more aggressive if you use Chrome. As such, it seems that Microsoft is changing gears with its tactics; instead of convincing people to use Edge over Chrome, it wants to begin adding Bing support to Chrome in hopes of reaching people there.

Unfortunately, this may be another case of Microsoft shooting itself in the foot over Bing and Edge. Both of its services are pretty decent, but because the company is pouring effort into pestering people into using them, it gives people a bad impression. Given how Bing is showing us how AI search engines should be done, perhaps Microsoft should work on demonstrating its power over consistently poking its users.