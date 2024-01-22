Key Takeaways Biomemory has developed a DNA storage card that can store data for at least 150 years, making it the most durable option available.

This DNA storage technology can store a large amount of data in less space, but it comes with a steep cost of €1,000 (~$1,100) per kilobyte of data.

While the DNA storage card has limitations, such as slow read and write speeds, it can be useful for organizations or individuals who want to archive important information for a long time.

The best-quality SSDs and memory cards are enough for storing your computing data, but the types of data storage they function on have low to medium durability. Biomemory, a French startup, has achieved a significant milestone in solving that problem by developing a memory card that uses DNA to store digital data.

The French startup boasts its DNA storage solution can store data for at least 150 years, making it the most durable among all the existing storage types, such as magnetic, optical, or flash. The other benefit of DNA storage technology is that it can store a lot of data within minimal space. To put things into perspective, one gram of DNA can store a massive 215 petabytes (215 million gigabytes) of data. But all of this isn't cheap: For storing one kilobyte of data in Biomemory's DNA storage, you need to pay a whopping €1,000 (~$1,100) (via tom's hardware).

However, the steep cost isn't the biggest drawback of the DNA storage technology. It has very low read and write speed and, therefore, can take days to read and write data from Biomemory's DNA storage card. So, in other words, even if you're willing to spend that much for storing one kilobyte of memory, there isn't any space for significant mainstream use cases. Instead, DNA storage cards can come in handy for organizations or anyone who wants to archive important information for a very long time.

Screenshot showing how DNA storage system translates binary data into nucleotide base pairs | Image: Biomemory

So, how does DNA storage differ from the mainstream storage technology, you ask? Well, what makes a storage "DNA storage" is its ability to encode digital data in the form of nucleotide base pairs. Nucleotides are building blocks for DNA and consist of Adenine (A), guanine (G), thymine (T), and cytosine (C) bases. The binary data is converted into nucleotides and then stored as a sequence of base pairs. To see how it works, you can head over to the Biomemory product page and enter your text, and it'll convert that into a sequence of nucleotide base pairs.