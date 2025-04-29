Tweaking the BIOS/UEFI settings is one of the best ways to ensure you're not only extracting the most out of your PC, but also getting the basics right. Settings like XMP/EXPO, Secure Boot, TPM, and fan curves are something that every user should configure when they set up a new PC. However, there are some settings that only power users should care about. For most people, messing around with these settings can cause more problems than they're worth, especially when the performance benefits are slim at best.

5 Power states

Stay away unless you know what you're doing

Say you've made a trip to the BIOS and come across some power-saving options in the menu. Before you get curious about changing random power settings, you should know that this can introduce weird behavior on your computer. Your PC might find it hard to wake from sleep or go into sleep, or exhibit unstable boot behavior. Changing ErP settings to save power can disable Wake on LAN or fast startup features, which can be annoying, to say the least.

Unless you have a specific reason to change any of the power settings in the BIOS, it's best to leave them alone. These settings might not sound as technical or advanced as others on this list, but they can still mess up the day-to-day behavior of your PC.