Bioshock: The Collection on PS4 is only $12 right now

The Bioshock games are still a lot of fun, even though the original entry is coming up on 15 years old. 2K Games released a remastered package of the Bioshock series for Windows, PS4, and Xbox One back in 2016 (Switch and macOS versions arrived later), and now you can get the PS4 version for just $11.97 from Amazon. That’s $8 below the original price, and a killer deal for hours of fun.

Bioshock 1 and 2 take place in the underwater city of Rapture, a capitalist utopia that descended into chaos after genetic enhancements became widely available. The first game places you in Rapture shortly after its collapse, fighting Rapture residents hooked on ADAM and the tank-like Big Daddies. In Bioshock 2, you play as one of the Big Daddies eight years after the events of the first game, with Rapture continuing to fall apart. Finally, Bioshock Infinite is set in the floating city of Columbia in 1912, where you are tasked with finding a captive woman with strange powers.

Bioshock: The Collection (PS4) The physical version of Bioshock: The Collection is now just $11.97 on Amazon. Sadly, only the PS4 version is on sale. Buy at Amazon

Bioshock is one of my favorite game series, and this collection is a great way to enjoy all of it on modern consoles. The pack also includes all of the original DLC for each game. The Burial at Sea DLC for Bioshock Infinite is especially worth playing, as it ties the final game back to the world of the first two entries. The package also works on the PlayStation 5, but there aren’t any PS5-specific improvements — just faster load times.