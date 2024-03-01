Key Takeaways Biostar's A620MH Aurora offers AMD Ryzen 7000/8000 support, DDR5 memory, HDMI 4K, and LAN connectivity at a predicted price under $100.

The motherboard features up to 86GB DDR5 memory, four USB 3.2 Type-A ports, HDMI port, Realtek 7.1 audio jack, and two heatsinks.

With support for gamers and media enthusiasts, Biostar's entry-level offering might just be the budget-friendly platform many have been waiting for.

AMD launched its A620 platform back in 2023 with little fanfare. The chipset notably did not support PCIe Gen5 connectivity, high-watt CPUs, or PCIe Gen5 x4 and x16 interconnections. However, the A620 still toted an AM5 socket, which features DDR5 memory support. It could also support up to eight PCIe 3.0 lanes, and its limited features also made it more accessible to budget-conscious customers. Now, Biostar is launching its own entry-level motherboard based on the AMD A620.

The A620MH Aurora is designed to meet tight budgets

Biostar has debuted the A620MH Aurora, featuring the AMD chipset that gives customers access to the AM5 socket at a predicted price below $100. The device notably supports AMD Ryzen 7000 and 8000 Series processors, and it features up to 86GB of DDR5 memory. It also has support for HDMI 4K, USB 3.2 Gen1, PCIe 4.0 M.2, and LAN connectivity — in total, the A620MH Aurora has four USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, one HDMI port, a LAN port, and a VGA port. For audio, there are three audio jacks, including a Realtek 7.1 channel audio jack. The motherboard also has two heatsinks and a six-phase power delivery configuration.

Biostar seems to be marketing the A620MH Aurora as a motherboard for not only gamers, but media aficionados alike. With minimal audio fidelity loss, HDMI 4K capabilities, and DDR5 memory support, it’s not hard to believe Biostar’s claims. AMD’s AM5 socket has already been tried and proven as well, meaning this just might be the entry-level platform you have been waiting for — so long as the price point comes in as expected (via WCCF Tech). The A620MH Aurora is predicted to be sold for less than $100, but details on its pricing — as well as how its value stacks up — have yet to be determined.