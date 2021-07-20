Bixby easter egg confirms the date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen several leaks about Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. According to recent reports, Samsung will host the event on August 11 and unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Leaks suggest that the company will also reveal the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2, along with the new foldables. While Samsung is yet to make an official announcement, the company’s voice assistant Bixby now has some answers.

If you ask Bixby, “when is the next Galaxy Unpacked event?” It shows a morse code (via Sammobile) and asks you to listen carefully. The morse code translates to August 11, confirming the launch date. If you ask Bixby for more details, like “when is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launching,” “when is the next Galaxy Z Flip launching,” or “when is the Galaxy S21 FE launching,” it offers the same answer. Interestingly, it doesn’t show the morse code when you ask about the Galaxy Watch 4 and provides a link to Samsung’s website instead.

Furthermore, if you ask Bixby, “what is Samsung going to announce at the next Unpacked?” It responds with scribbling sounds. While we’re not sure exactly what the scribbling sounds signify, Sammobile suggests that they may be a reference to the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s S Pen support.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, recent reports suggest that Samsung will launch quite a few products during the next Galaxy Unpacked event. The company will likely unveil its next-gen foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2 at the event. Although recent reports suggested that the company may have delayed the Galaxy S21 FE, the Bixby easter egg confirms that Samsung will also launch the affordable flagship next month.