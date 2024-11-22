Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD $238 $290 Save $52 If you need a fast, durable, and portable SSD for your Acer Swift Go laptop, the Crucial X9 Pro SSD is one of the best options. It has fast read and write speeds and comes with a USB-C cable right out of the box. This SSD is also splash and dustproof, so photographers, creatives, and traveling business professionals can use it in multiple conditions. $238 at Amazon

Black Friday is always a choice time to pick up some new storage for your PC. With so many different kinds of drives getting a decent discount, it can be hard to settle on just one. Well, if you're in the market for something that's both fast and spacious, look no further than the Crucial X9 Pro 4TB portable SSD. Usually, you need to pay a pretty penny if you want a combination of speed, space, and portability, but thankfully, this Black Friday sale has taken care of that little problem.

Related Best SSDs for gaming in 2024 Up your game with a super-fast SSD. Here are our favorites, whether you're upgrading your PC or need more storage for your console.

Why you should grab the Crucial X9 Pro 4TB portable SSD this Black Friday

Black Friday is the perfect time to expand your digital storage, but with so many different types, it can be difficult to decide what to get. In this case, the Crucial X9 Pro 4TB portable SSD doesn't go inside of your computer; you plug it into your device with a USB-C cable.

Because of its portability, this drive is perfect for people who want their data on the go. For example, if you're a photographer, a portable SSD is a great way to move your entire collection of photos around without lugging around a laptop. You can use it as backup for your PC, or store huge files that you'd rather not keep around on your computer's hard drive to free up space. And because the drive works with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, and more, it's a great way to move files between your devices.

With data transfer rates around 1,000MB/s, a generous 4TB of storage to play with, and extra durability with water and dust resistance, the Crucial X9 Pro 4TB portable SSD is an easy buy for anyone who wants a portable drive that works well and doesn't break easily.