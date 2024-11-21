We're slowly creeping up to Black Friday and discounts are already going live across the technology category. As retailers crawl over each other to get your attention to buy all the things, here at XDA, we won't sell you mattresses or other things that don't relate to our core coverage. We'll hunt down the best Black Friday deals and shortlist only the discounts worth caring for. You won't find a single deal here that we wouldn't purchase ourselves whether you're in the market for a discounted laptop, CPU, GPU, storage drives, an SBC, or even some networking equipment. We'll have all the best Black Friday deals right here.

Best phone & tablet deals

Treat yourself to a shiny new mobile device

Black Friday is the perfect time to save big on the latest mobile phones and tablets. We'll be keeping an eye out for enticing discounts on some of the best handsets from Apple, Google, Samsung, and other brands.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G $170 $200 Save $30 5G? Check! Decent specs for the low-price? Check! Stunning design? Check! All this for $200, but right now the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is on sale ahead of Black Friday for $180. $170 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $150 $270 Save $120 Samsung's 2024 Galaxy Tab A9+ is currently on sale with a whopping $108 discount from the MSRP. while this isn't the lowest we've seen this device, it's not far off and this is still a good deal. $150 at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 $549 $799 Save $250 Want a true vanilla Android experience? Look no further than Google's own Pixel range of phones. The Google Pixel 9 with its 24-hour battery, impressive internal specs, and stunning colors is on sale for just $549 ahead of Black Friday! $549 at Amazon

Best PC deals

Get more for less

Whether you're hunting down a new desktop for playing the latest games or a laptop that's portable enough for outdoor usage, there are some enticing early Black Friday discounts to be had.

Surface Pro 11 $900 $1200 Save $300 Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 is an incredibly versatile device with multiple modes. It's a powerful Windows tablet PC with support for stylus and the latest software, thanks to its beefy specs. $900 at Best Buy $900 at Amazon

MSI Katana A15 AI $880 $1300 Save $420 Prefer the game on the move? MSI's KAtana A15 AI with its AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB of DDR5, and 1TB NVMe SSD is all you need for less than $900. $880 at Amazon

CyberpowerPC Gamer Master $930 $1050 Save $120 This CyberPowerPC system has everything you need to play the latest games. Inside this desktop is an AMD Ryzen 7 8700F CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, and a 2TB SSD. $930 at Best Buy

Asus Vivobook S 15 (Snapdragon X Plus) $550 $900 Save $350 The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is designed for ultimate portability with its impressively thin aluminum body and 19 hour battery life. If you've wondered what it would be like to have a Windows-powered MacBook Air, this is it. $550 at Best Buy

Best handheld gaming PC deals

Game on the go!

Fire up your favorite PC games with one of these portable handheld systems. Forget being tethered to the TV or your home office with one of these impressively portable devices.

Lenovo Legion Go $500 $700 Save $200 Lenovo's Legion Go is one of the more interesting portable gaming handhelds with its Switch-like detachable controllers and an impressive 16:10 aspect ratio display. It's currently $150 off with Best Buy Plus! $500 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Ally $450 $650 Save $200 The Asus ROG Ally is a powerful portasble gaming machine with enough horsepower to easily handle even the more demanding Steam games. This discount includes an extra $50 with Best Buy Plus! $450 at Best Buy

Best PC hardware deals

Everything inside your system

From CPUs and RAM to GPUs and cases, there are some excellent early Black Friday deals on many PC components, if you know where to look. Build the PC of your dreams with a disocunted SSD among other parts.

CPU deals

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X $467 $699 Save $232 AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X is a glorious addition to any AM5 PC build with an impressive 16-core configuration and a maximum speed of 5.7GHz. IT's currently on sale with a $232 discount! $467 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X $195 $299 Save $104 This may be one of the more affordable AM5 processors but the Ryxzen 5 7600X is still more than capable of handling heavier workloads, including demanding games and software. It's a 6-core CPU for $195! $195 at Amazon

Intel Core i5-14600KF $215 $325 Save $110 Intel's 14th-gen series of CPUs didn't receive the friendliest of welcomes but the 14600KF is still worth considering if you're looking to build a budget-friendly PC. At $215, this 14-core CPU is a good pick for PC gaming. $215 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $227 $570 Save $343 One of the best AM4 processors is currently on sale for just $227. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X has 12 cores and 24 threads with a maximum speed of 4.8GHz for butter-smooth gaming and creative usage. $227 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X $130 $319 Save $189 AMD's Ryzen 7 5700X is the mid-range processor from the AM4 generation, rocking 8 cores and enough threads to tackle even the more resource-intensive workloads. It's yours today for just $130. $130 at Amazon

Motherboard deals

NZXT N7 B650E Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Motherboard $250 $320 Save $70 NZXT's N7 B650E is a gorgeous motherboard with metal shrouds covering most of the PCB. If you're going for a minimalist clean look, this is the discounted motherboard you should buy for your next PC. $250 at Amazon

MSI PRO Z790-A MAX WiFi $200 $260 Save $60 Looking for a good value 14th-gen Intel platform? The MSI Pro Z790-A MAX WiFi packs a punch without demolishing your budget. A class-leading chipset is met with a good list of features for a solid PC build. $200 at Amazon

Storage deals

WD Black SN850X 8TB $550 $880 Save $330 Store all your games, the OS, and much, much more on this 8TB Samsung 990 Pro. It's blazing fast for minimizing load times with read speeds surpassing 7,200MB/s and it's on sale for $0.07 per GB. $550 at Amazon

Samsung 990 EVO Plus 2TB $140 $185 Save $45 Samsung's 990 EVO Plus is a decently powerful PCIe 4.0 SSD with fast transfer speeds and a good range of capacities. I wasn't a fan of its MSRP but this $45 discount makes this 2TB SSD much more enticing. $140 at Amazon

Crucial P310 500GB $42 $50 Save $8 If all you require is a simple SSD to store some data or an OS, look no further than the Crucial P310. This affordable PCIe 4.0 SSD has everything you need for a boot drive. $42 at Amazon

GPU deals

Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX $970 $1080 Save $110 Sapphire's Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a 4K gaming behemoth. With enough VRAM for storing all game assets, you'll have nothing but smiles with this discounted GPU installed. $970 at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super OC $740 $870 Save $130 GPUs haven't been affordable for some time now but the Asus RUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super OC is on sale with a $130 discount applied. This makes the GPU slightly more appealing for mid-range gaming PC builds. $740 at Amazon

Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti $450 $530 Save $80 This Asus RTX 4060 Ti GPU is worth considering if you have some money available for a new graphics card and want to enjoy butter-smooth gaming at 1080p. Asus ProArt GPUs also great for running creator software. $450 at Amazon

Best PC accessory deals

Kit out your dream setup

Once your PC is up and running, it's time to refocus attention to the mouse, keyboard, headphones, microphone, webcam, and all other PC accesories. Thankfully, Black Friday is also great for catching some excellent discounts on peripherals.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SD $1079 $1800 Save $721 Upgrade your productivity and gaming experiences to entirely new levels with this impressive 49-inch screen from Samsung. It has all the features you need in the premium display but has been discounted by more than $700. $1079 at Amazon $1079 at Best Buy

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM $1000 $1300 Save $300 32 inches of screen real estate makes this gaming monitor perfect for enjoying your vast collection of PC games. It's 4K, has a refresh rate of 240Hz, a 0.03 ms response time, and full G-SYNC support. Not bad for less than $1,000 this Black Friday! $1000 at Amazon

Logitech G Pro X Superlight $82 $160 Save $78 Logitech's G Pro X Superlight is one of the best gaming mice if you're seeking one that supports all grip types and rock-solid wireless connectivity. It's on sale with almost a 50% discount! $82 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday kicks off on November 29, 2024. The sales event always occurs on the last weekend of November and through the Thanksgiving holiday. During this promotion, thousands of deals will go live across a wide array of product stacks, including many we cover here at XDA. As is the case with Prime Day and other sales, we seem to be witnessing discounts go live earlier with some deals already live on Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers. While there's no guarantee prices won't drop again for Black Friday, some retailers do offer price matching on specific products, so it's worth shopping around!