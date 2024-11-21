Quick Links
We're slowly creeping up to Black Friday and discounts are already going live across the technology category. As retailers crawl over each other to get your attention to buy all the things, here at XDA, we won't sell you mattresses or other things that don't relate to our core coverage. We'll hunt down the best Black Friday deals and shortlist only the discounts worth caring for. You won't find a single deal here that we wouldn't purchase ourselves whether you're in the market for a discounted laptop, CPU, GPU, storage drives, an SBC, or even some networking equipment. We'll have all the best Black Friday deals right here.
Best phone & tablet deals
Treat yourself to a shiny new mobile device
Black Friday is the perfect time to save big on the latest mobile phones and tablets. We'll be keeping an eye out for enticing discounts on some of the best handsets from Apple, Google, Samsung, and other brands.
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
5G? Check! Decent specs for the low-price? Check! Stunning design? Check! All this for $200, but right now the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is on sale ahead of Black Friday for $180.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
Samsung's 2024 Galaxy Tab A9+ is currently on sale with a whopping $108 discount from the MSRP. while this isn't the lowest we've seen this device, it's not far off and this is still a good deal.
Google Pixel 9
Want a true vanilla Android experience? Look no further than Google's own Pixel range of phones. The Google Pixel 9 with its 24-hour battery, impressive internal specs, and stunning colors is on sale for just $549 ahead of Black Friday!
Best PC deals
Get more for less
Whether you're hunting down a new desktop for playing the latest games or a laptop that's portable enough for outdoor usage, there are some enticing early Black Friday discounts to be had.
Surface Pro 11
Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 is an incredibly versatile device with multiple modes. It's a powerful Windows tablet PC with support for stylus and the latest software, thanks to its beefy specs.
MSI Katana A15 AI
Prefer the game on the move? MSI's KAtana A15 AI with its AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB of DDR5, and 1TB NVMe SSD is all you need for less than $900.
CyberpowerPC Gamer Master
This CyberPowerPC system has everything you need to play the latest games. Inside this desktop is an AMD Ryzen 7 8700F CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, and a 2TB SSD.
Asus Vivobook S 15 (Snapdragon X Plus)
The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is designed for ultimate portability with its impressively thin aluminum body and 19 hour battery life. If you've wondered what it would be like to have a Windows-powered MacBook Air, this is it.
Best handheld gaming PC deals
Game on the go!
Fire up your favorite PC games with one of these portable handheld systems. Forget being tethered to the TV or your home office with one of these impressively portable devices.
Lenovo Legion Go
Lenovo's Legion Go is one of the more interesting portable gaming handhelds with its Switch-like detachable controllers and an impressive 16:10 aspect ratio display. It's currently $150 off with Best Buy Plus!
Asus ROG Ally
The Asus ROG Ally is a powerful portasble gaming machine with enough horsepower to easily handle even the more demanding Steam games. This discount includes an extra $50 with Best Buy Plus!
Best PC hardware deals
Everything inside your system
From CPUs and RAM to GPUs and cases, there are some excellent early Black Friday deals on many PC components, if you know where to look. Build the PC of your dreams with a disocunted SSD among other parts.
CPU deals
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X is a glorious addition to any AM5 PC build with an impressive 16-core configuration and a maximum speed of 5.7GHz. IT's currently on sale with a $232 discount!
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
This may be one of the more affordable AM5 processors but the Ryxzen 5 7600X is still more than capable of handling heavier workloads, including demanding games and software. It's a 6-core CPU for $195!
Intel Core i5-14600KF
Intel's 14th-gen series of CPUs didn't receive the friendliest of welcomes but the 14600KF is still worth considering if you're looking to build a budget-friendly PC. At $215, this 14-core CPU is a good pick for PC gaming.
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
One of the best AM4 processors is currently on sale for just $227. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X has 12 cores and 24 threads with a maximum speed of 4.8GHz for butter-smooth gaming and creative usage.
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
AMD's Ryzen 7 5700X is the mid-range processor from the AM4 generation, rocking 8 cores and enough threads to tackle even the more resource-intensive workloads. It's yours today for just $130.
Motherboard deals
NZXT N7 B650E Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Motherboard
NZXT's N7 B650E is a gorgeous motherboard with metal shrouds covering most of the PCB. If you're going for a minimalist clean look, this is the discounted motherboard you should buy for your next PC.
MSI PRO Z790-A MAX WiFi
Looking for a good value 14th-gen Intel platform? The MSI Pro Z790-A MAX WiFi packs a punch without demolishing your budget. A class-leading chipset is met with a good list of features for a solid PC build.
Storage deals
WD Black SN850X 8TB
Store all your games, the OS, and much, much more on this 8TB Samsung 990 Pro. It's blazing fast for minimizing load times with read speeds surpassing 7,200MB/s and it's on sale for $0.07 per GB.
Samsung 990 EVO Plus 2TB
Samsung's 990 EVO Plus is a decently powerful PCIe 4.0 SSD with fast transfer speeds and a good range of capacities. I wasn't a fan of its MSRP but this $45 discount makes this 2TB SSD much more enticing.
Crucial P310 500GB
If all you require is a simple SSD to store some data or an OS, look no further than the Crucial P310. This affordable PCIe 4.0 SSD has everything you need for a boot drive.
GPU deals
Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX
Sapphire's Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a 4K gaming behemoth. With enough VRAM for storing all game assets, you'll have nothing but smiles with this discounted GPU installed.
ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super OC
GPUs haven't been affordable for some time now but the Asus RUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super OC is on sale with a $130 discount applied. This makes the GPU slightly more appealing for mid-range gaming PC builds.
Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
This Asus RTX 4060 Ti GPU is worth considering if you have some money available for a new graphics card and want to enjoy butter-smooth gaming at 1080p. Asus ProArt GPUs also great for running creator software.
Best PC accessory deals
Kit out your dream setup
Once your PC is up and running, it's time to refocus attention to the mouse, keyboard, headphones, microphone, webcam, and all other PC accesories. Thankfully, Black Friday is also great for catching some excellent discounts on peripherals.
49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SD
Upgrade your productivity and gaming experiences to entirely new levels with this impressive 49-inch screen from Samsung. It has all the features you need in the premium display but has been discounted by more than $700.
ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM
32 inches of screen real estate makes this gaming monitor perfect for enjoying your vast collection of PC games. It's 4K, has a refresh rate of 240Hz, a 0.03 ms response time, and full G-SYNC support. Not bad for less than $1,000 this Black Friday!
Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Logitech's G Pro X Superlight is one of the best gaming mice if you're seeking one that supports all grip types and rock-solid wireless connectivity. It's on sale with almost a 50% discount!
FAQ
Q: When does Black Friday start?
Black Friday kicks off on November 29, 2024. The sales event always occurs on the last weekend of November and through the Thanksgiving holiday. During this promotion, thousands of deals will go live across a wide array of product stacks, including many we cover here at XDA. As is the case with Prime Day and other sales, we seem to be witnessing discounts go live earlier with some deals already live on Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers. While there's no guarantee prices won't drop again for Black Friday, some retailers do offer price matching on specific products, so it's worth shopping around!