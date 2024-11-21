RayNeo Air 2 Sunglasses? No Connective Technology USB-C alt mode DisplayPort Brand RayNeo Speakers Two speakers with acoustic phase cancellation (Whisper Mode) Weight 76g Refresh rate 60Hz, 120Hz Resolution 2D: 1920x1080, 3D: 3840x1080 Field of view 46 degrees Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor Expand $379 at Amazon

Fancy a pair of stylish AT glasses for less? If so, this early Black Friday deal is just what you're looking for. The RayNeo Air 2 and 2s are both on sale right now, and if you play your coupon game right, you can save up to $180.99 on these cool glasses.

Why the RayNeo Air 2 should be your big Black Friday spend

So, what are the RayNeo Air 2 glasses about? Well, they're powered by 120Hz Sony low-power Micro-OLED 1080p displays, which RayNeo states is like looking at a 201-inch screen that is 6 inches away. The glasses come with an immersive sound system, but if you'd rather not pester people sitting next to you, it also comes with a whisper mode to keep things quiet.

Despite all the cool technology that's packed into the RayNeo Air 2, it only weighs in at 79 grams and has adjustable nose pads so it's comfortable to wear. Plus, the RayNeo Air 2 comes with a magnetic myopia frame that allows nearsighted people to make the most out of these cool glasses.

While RayNeo has already given us a nice early Black Friday deal, it gets even better. If you use the code TXIN4TE9 before you check out, you can score another $15 off this deal, and yes, it'll work in tandem with the Black Friday discount.