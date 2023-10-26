Black Friday is swiftly approaching, and so are the deals on laptops and other everyday tech. While the shopping event itself hasn't started yet, you can already find some tempting deals from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers. These apply on some of Apple's latest products, which don't often see major discounts en masse. To help you save big on AirPods, iPads, and Macs, we've listed the respective deals below.

AirPods deals

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $99 $129 Save $30 Apple's second-generation AirPods share the same design and form factor as the originals but come with a few under-the-hood tweaks. You can own a pair for as little as $99 during this sales event. $99 at Amazon

Thanks to this early Black Friday deal, the AirPods 2 currently cost $30 less. These earbuds give you access to instant pairing with iOS, automatic device switching, and other handy Apple ecosystem ties. At just $99, they're ideal for those who want to ditch the wires and utilize the company's tight ecosystem without overspending.

Apple AirPods 3 $149 $169 Save $20 The AirPods 3 have a similar design to the AirPods Pro but miss out on silicone tips and ANC support. Nonetheless, they are compatible with Spatial Audio, making them a steal at $149. $149 at Amazon

If your budget is more flexible, then the AirPods 3 may be a wiser purchase. These excellent wireless earbuds offer the same main set of features available on its predecessor, in addition to Spatial Audio support, a longer battery life, water resistance, a compact design, and more. Thanks to this limited-time deal, you own a discounted unit for just $149.

Apple AirPods Max $499 $549 Save $50 The AirPods Max come with ANC and Dolby Atmos support. Furthermore, they offer more audio immersion, thanks to their larger size and over-ear cups. You can buy a unit for just $499 if you act fast. $499 at Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's highest-end headphones, offering ANC, Spatial Audio support, a 20-hour battery life, along with the other ecosystem ties found in other AirPods models. Thanks to this limited-time deal, you can own a brand-new unit for $50 less. Through the AirPods Max, you're guaranteed an immersive listening experience that surpasses that offered by other models.

iPad deals

Source: Apple Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $249 $329 Save $80 With the powerful A13 Bionic chip, this iPad packs in quite a performance. Plus, you get a 10-hour battery life to keep that performance up for almost a day's use. This affordable iPad could be a great addition to your workflow, especially when you can save $80 on a unit. $249 at Amazon

If you've been eyeing Apple's tablets, then now's the time to act. You can currently save $80 on the cheapest iPad, which makes it even more affordable. For just $249, you're getting a 10.2-inch display, A13 Bionic, Touch ID, and much more. It's one of the best devices for note-taking, media streaming, light gaming, reading, etc.

Apple iPad 10 $399 $449 Save $50 The iPad 10 introduces a complete chassis overhaul and offers four bold colors. It also packs the A14 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil. You can save $50 on a unit if you buy one now. $399 at Amazon

If you're fine with spending a bit more on a tablet, then the iPad 10 is also currently discounted. It offers a larger 10.9-inch display with thinner bezels, USB-C port, faster A14 Bionic chip, and more. Thanks to this limited-time deal, it's yours for $50 less.

Apple iPad Mini 6 $469 $499 Save $30 The iPad Mini 6 is the best small tablet ever made. It combines the very best of the larger iPads with the portable form factor missing in the rest of the iPad range for just $469. $469 at Amazon

The iPad Mini 6 is another discounted Apple tablet that offers mighty internals in a compact form factor. It offers the A15 Bionic chip, Apple Pencil 2 support, an 8.3-inch display, a futuristic design, and more. It's ideal for those who need a portable tablet that also performs remarkably well. Thorough this limited-time offer, you can save big and own one for just $469.

Apple iPad Air 5 $500 $599 Save $99 The iPad Air 5 offers the mighty M1 chip, Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, and iPadOS 17 support, making it the best tablet for most people. You can save $99 on a unit if you act fast. $500 at Amazon

If you're seeking something slightly larger and more powerful, then the $500 iPad Air 5 packs Apple's incredible M1 chip and offers a 10.9-inch display. It's ideal for power users who don't need the larger size or superior performance of an iPad Pro. And with this limited-time discount, you can grab one for $99 less.

Apple iPad Pro M2 $1049 $1099 Save $50 The iPad Pro M2 (2022) is available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. It's the highest-end tablet the company sells, featuring a stunning display, Apple Pencil 2 support, and much more. You can own a 12.9-inch unit for $50 less, thanks to this limited-time deal. $1049 at Amazon (12.9 inches)

Lastly, if you're looking for the latest and greatest in Apple's tablet department, then the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 also happens to be on sale. You can save $50 if you act fast and utilize the M2 chip, Apple Pencil Hover, Face ID, LiDAR Scanner, 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and much, much more. It's the best iPad released to date.

Mac deals

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $849 $999 Save $150 The 2020 MacBook Air comes with the original Apple M1 chipset, which is both fast and efficient. It has no active cooling, which makes it light and silent. You can save $150 if you buy a unit now. $849 at Amazon

If iPads aren't powerful enough to handle your computing needs, then you'll be delighted to learn about these Mac deals. You can own a brand-new 13.3-inch MacBook Air M1 for just $849 during this limited-time sale. While it isn't the latest laptop from Apple, it still packs the M1 chip, which makes it future-proof, powerful, and efficient.

MacBook Air (M2) $1100 $1299 Save $199 The latest MacBook Air offers the M2 chip, and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe 3 support. It is powerful and can handle pretty much any kind of work. You can grab a 15.3-inch variant for $199 less if you act fast. $1100 at Amazon (15 inches)

Assuming you don't mind investing a bit more, you can opt for the latest MacBook Air instead. It features a larger 15.3-inch display with thin bezels and a notch at the top, MagSafe 3 charging support, the upgraded M2 chip, and more. You similarly get to save on a unit, as this limited-time deal drops its price by $199.

MacBook Pro M2 $1199 $1299 Save $100 The 2022 MacBook Pro features a classic chassis, packing a Touch Bar and Apple's M2 chipset. It's available in Space Gray and Silver finishes for $100 less. $1199 at Amazon

Lastly, if you're seeking a MacBook Pro, then the M2 model is currently discounted by $100. It offers the classic chassis that fans know and love, including the handy Touch Bar that can simplify your workflows. It has a portable build, is capable, and should handle your professional tasks just fine.