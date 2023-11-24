Black Friday is finally here after weeks of deal-heavy approach, and we're seeing some fresh sales on everything related to PC gaming. There are deep PC price cuts thanks to Black Friday gaming laptop deals, and you can also save on with Black Friday CPU deals and Black Friday SSD deals.

While curating our list of the best graphics card deals on Black Friday proper, one new deal immediately popped out at me. MSI's Gaming X Slim version of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is enjoying a rather heavy discount at Newegg. The regular $840 price is cut down to $785, but Newegg doesn't stop there. A $30 rebate card is available to bring the cost to $755. Hold on ... what's this? Another $10 off immediately if you use the promo code BFCCY2Z45 when checking out at Newegg.

That's a grand total of $95 off the regular price, bringing the total down to $745. I've never seen this GPU at this price before, and it'll be perfect for anyone searching for outstanding 1440p performance. It can also handle a bump to 4K, though you might want to stick with an RTX 4080 or 4090 if that's going to be your primary resolution.

The GPU is also discounted at Amazon if you're already filling a cart over there. It's not quite as good of a deal at $755 after a $30 mail-in rebate, but the $10 difference might be worth it for the convenience of Amazon Prime.

MSI Gaming X Slim GeForce RTX 4070 Ti $745 $840 Save $95 MSI's Gaming X Slim version of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti brings monster 1440p performance with the ability to dabble in 4K. Its slim build is nevertheless packed with ample tri-fan cooling. Newegg has it down to $745 from the usual $840, while Amazon has also dipped it down to $755 should you want to shop there instead. $745 at Newegg $755 at Amazon

MSI makes some of the best RTX 4070 Ti GPUs on the market right now. It's my go-to brand for Nvidia graphics cards, and I've used more than a few different models through the generations. MSI GPUs are reliable, powerful, and always priced competitively.

This specific RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Slim model runs on 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, with 7,680 CUDA cores and a boost clock that can hit up to 2,745MHz. It uses a single 16-pin power connector to run at 285W, and MSI recommends pairing it with at least a 700W power supply. Connectivity includes three DisplayPort 1.4a and one HDMI 2.1 with VRR and maximum 8K@60Hz HDR support.

The monster performance is aided by Nvidia's DLSS 3, dedicated cores for ray tracing, and a suite of extra Nvidia tools for streaming and creative work. The GPU sets itself apart from its RTX 4070 Ti siblings thanks to more compact dimensions. It measures just 51mm thin, 307mm long, and 125mm wide, making it easier to fit into cramped PC cases.

Despite the smaller size, MSI has included the Tri Frozr 3 cooling design with three fans, thick core pipes, and a copper baseplate. It's able to keep its cool even under a heavy load, which is exactly what you want from a high-end GPU. This is the best GPU deal I've seen so far during Black Friday, and anyone who wants to upgrade their gaming PC for less money should give it a close look.