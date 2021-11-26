BLUETTI’s Best Black Friday Deals To Power Your Home

Black Friday deals from Bluetti are absolutely incredible this year! Invest in some of the latest solar generator technology deals and save hundreds.

Black Friday is fast approaching this November, and people throughout the globe are searching for the best deals this season. With Bluetti’s solar generator deals, their solar generators will impress everyone from homeowners to van lifers, RVers, and campers. Black Friday marks the biggest discount Bluetti has ever offered on their entire product line.

In this article, we will highlight the three best deals from bluettipower.com.

For the homeowner looking for unlimited power:

The Bluetti AC300 & B300 Portable Power Station

(Starts at $2,999 (originally $3,698) — save up to $4,000 with bundles)

One of the most popular solar products on the market is Bluetti’s AC300, and B300 battery modules. Four external B300 battery packs can be used with each AC300, bringing the system’s overall capacity to an amazing 12,288 Wh.

Portability is one of the major benefits of owning a modular solar generator. It used to be a difficult task to transport that much power, if not impossible, for some. As a result, Bluetti has paved the way for innovation, making the transportation of vast amounts of power convenient and feasible.

Using LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) cells, the B300 battery modules provide 3,500 or more cycles. Therefore, they are the longest-lasting solar generators available today.

In addition, two B300 battery modules can simultaneously be charged with AC and solar power. The Bluetti Fusion Box Pro is also compatible with the Bluetti AC300. This will double the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6,000W, 240V, and 24,576Wh.

For the unexpected power outage:

The AC200MAX & B230 Portable Power Station

(Starts at $1,899 (originally $2,099) — save up to $2,600 with bundles)

The Bluetti AC200 MAX is the all-around upgraded version of Bluetti’s long-loved classic model, the AC200 (which was originally launched on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo).

The new AC200 MAX is powered by a 2,048Wh LFP battery, but can also take up to two external batteries including the B230 or B300. The combination of these additional batteries adds up to 6,144Wh with 2×B230’s, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300’s, The AC200 MAX can also be charged quickly up to 80% with direct sunshine in around 2 hours.

For the perfect camping trip:

The Bluetti PV120 and PV200 Portable Solar Panels

(Up to 20% off — save huge with bundles)

Portable solar panels are great partners for portable battery power stations when wall outlets are far out of reach.

The Bluetti PV120 and PV200 are foldable solar panels specially designed for campers, van dwellers, and for small/medium-size off-grid solar systems. They are made with monocrystalline solar cells that are arguably the most effective solar cells available on the commercial market today.

These foldable solar panels have the ability to produce a high amount of clean power even when sunlight is at its truest form. With greatly improved shading performance, the PV120 and PV200 won’t significantly lose efficiency when part of the solar cells is blocked by any shadows, trees, or any other sun blockers.

Additional Bluetti Black Friday Deals:

Product Model Original Price Black Friday Offer Discount AC200P $1,799 $1,599 $200 EB150 $1,099 $899 $200 EB240 $1,599 $1,299 $300 EB55 $499 $449 $50 EB70 $599 $529 $100 AC50S-BLUE $429 $359 $90 AC50S-Orange $429 $359 $110

Check out all the Bluetti Black Friday deals at bluettipower.com.

