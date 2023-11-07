Key Takeaways The biggest performance gains for Apple's MacBook Pro came with the M1 SoC in 2021, and the M2 and M3 lineups only offer about 15% performance gains year-over-year.

Most people can still get excellent performance from an older MacBook Pro with an M1 or M2-series chip unless they're doing extremely intensive tasks.

You can save big by choosing an older MacBook Pro on Black Friday, as there is still plenty of stock available for models with M1 or M2-series chips, and prices are expected to drop even lower during sales events.

Apple's new M3 system-on-chip is here, and it brings significant performance gains for most variations. For that reason, you might be tempted to go out and order the latest and greatest MacBook Pro for either work or personal use. However, as good as owning cutting-edge tech might feel, most of us don't need the newest M3 processors to get excellent performance. Apple's biggest performance and efficiency gains came from the M1 family of chips, and the M2 and M3 lineups just build on those advancements and offer incremental improvements. As such, you can save big and get a great machine by choosing an older MacBook Pro on Black Friday.

The big jumps came with the M1 SoC in 2021

It's no secret that Apple Silicon provides distinct advantages over competing processors, even with the Snapdragon X Elite waiting in the wings. What you might not know, though, is that the biggest performance and efficiency gains came with the M1 chip. If you're looking to buy a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can snag a 2021 or 2022 model with M1 Pro, M1 Max, M2 Pro, or M2 Max chips instead of going for the latest M3 models. Surprisingly, you might not sacrifice as much performance as you might expect. Though Apple initially crushed Intel when M1 first debuted, the M2 and M3 series only offer about 15% performance gains year-over-year.

For most people, that means all the aforementioned chips in the M1 or M2 lineup are still very capable processors in 2023. Unless you're doing extremely intensive tasks, you can totally get by with an M1 or M2-series MacBook Pro. This is great news because there isn't a lot new in the latest MacBook Pro line aside from a chip upgrade. Meanwhile, Apple updated the MacBook Pro in 2021 to include a fresh redesign with a new display, added ports, and a sturdy industrial design. Whether you choose the oldest 14-inch MacBook Pro or the newest one, you're still getting the exact same design — save for the new Space Black colorway that Apple introduced this year.

You can save big on M1 and M2-series MacBooks Pro

Usually, when Apple gives us an iterative update, older stock disappears virtually overnight, which is to push users to pick the newer, more expensive models. While you can't get MacBook Pro models from 2021 and 2022 directly from Apple, there is still plenty of stock available at third-party retailers like Best Buy.

M2 models of the MacBook Pro are harder to find in stock, but when you can find them, there are big savings ahead. That's because the M2 Pro chip in the MacBook Pro (2022) is only slightly worse than the M3 Pro in the MacBook Pro (2023), and early benchmarks suggest the M3 Pro is only about 5% better than last year's model. At the time of this writing, you can grab a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro chip and 16GB of unified memory for just $1,800 at Amazon and B&H, which is $200 off the regular price.

It's going to get even better for Black Friday

Remember, these are the deals available right now, but prices should drop even lower during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events. Of course, models and configurations going out of stock is definitely a concern, but considering the M1 Pro and M1 Max versions of the MacBook Pro were discontinued nearly a year ago and are still in stock, we expect many units to still be available. Being that you can already get an M1 or M2-equipped MacBook Pro for less than the M3 equivalent without sacrificing much performance, buying an older MacBook Pro on Black Friday could be an insane value.