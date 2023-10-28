Black Friday and Cyber Monday will soon be upon us all, offering enticing discounts across various electronics. If you're in the market for a new processor, we'll steer you toward some of the deals we'll be including in this hub. We're expecting the latest AMD and Intel products to be discounted to help make the upgrade or building a new system far more affordable. This year's Black Friday sales event will take place on November 25, but you can bet we'll see some deals go live early. You'll find only the best CPU deals here.

Our top picks

AMD CPU deals

The best discounts on Team Red processors

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D $588 $699 Save $111 AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D is the most powerful gaming processor the company has released thus far. It's on sale for just $588, allowing you to build one of the best gaming rigs possible. $588 at Amazon

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 9 7900X $433 $599 Save $166 The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is a great CPU with plenty of performance on tap. Available for $433 this Black Friday, it's possible to build a very capable PC for less. $433 at Amazon

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 5 7600 $199 $229 Save $30 I'm a huge fan of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600. It's the non-X version of the 7600X and has similar specifications but slower clock speeds. With a single setting in UEFI BIOS, you can turn this cheaper chip into its more powerful sibling for free! $199 at Amazon

We've already spotted some good deals on processors ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is one of the value CPUs AMD has to offer. It has 12 cores, 24 threads, and a boost speed of up to 4.7GHz. It's a little on the expensive side at full price, but we found this chip discounted to just $393, which is among the lowest we've seen the CPU listed outside of a promotion.

AMD's Ryzen 7800X3D is a solid processor for gaming. Even at full MSRP, there's great value on offer with eight physical cores and a total of 16 threads. $359 is the lowest we've seen the CPU outside of promotions for months.

More great AMD CPU deals

Intel CPU deals

Grab a CPU bargain with these Team Blue discounts

Intel Core i5-13600K $270 $329 Save $59 Intel's Core i5-13600K is one of the best processors the company has released to-date in terms of value. This $270 CPU offers excellent performance for the price and is supported by the latest chipsets and motherboards. $270 at Amazon

Source: Intel Intel Core i7-13700K $345 $419 Save $74 Those who seek more power should consider the Intel Core i7-13700K. It may not be the latest and greatest Core i7 but for $345, this is a great deal for additional performance. $345 at Amazon

Source: Intel Intel Core i9-12900K $315 $359 Save $44 This Intel Core i9-12900K may be two generations old at this point, but for $315 you really cannot go wrong as this used to be the best Intel CPU for gaming. The available performance is amazing. $315 at Amazon

Already own an Intel motherboard or wish to go with an Intel Core processor? There are some great deals underway for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend of discounts. My favorite Intel processor is the Intel Core i5-13600K, which I still use on my main rig to this day. It has a perfect balance between power and thermals, saving you money in the process. With just enough power for gaming and some more advanced tasks, I don't see myself upgrading for many years to come.

The Core i5-13600K is yours for just $270, which is a bargain for such a processor. If you do require more performance, we've spotted the Intel Core i7-13700K on sale for $345, which does everything the Core i5-13600K can better. Then there's the slightly older Intel Core i9-12900K. It's still worth considering for a modern Intel PC build as it's supported by all current chipsets and motherboards. Amazon currently has it listed for $315, which makes it cheaper than the Core i7-13700K.

More great Intel CPU deals

Source: Intel Intel Core i7-12700KF $199 $260 Save $61 $199 at Amazon

Source: Intel Intel Core i5-12600K $153 $215 Save $62 $153 at Amazon

PC Black Friday deals

Save on other PC components for your next build

FAQ

Q: How much should you spend on a CPU or GPU for Black Friday?

Black Friday offers some excellent savings on processors and graphics cards, but just how much should you spend? That all comes down to what you plan on doing with the PC in question. If it's for gaming, we'd recommend picking up the very best GPU you can afford and going with an AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5 processor. For everything else, a more potent chip may be required and as such an Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 would be a better buy.

Q: How to tell if a Black Friday discount is a good deal?

There are various browser extensions and websites that allow one to compare the current listing price of an item on retail websites such as Amazon against prior sales and periods. We utilize CamelCamelCamel, which is great for checking the price history of products listed on Amazon. You can be sure that every deal you see on XDA has been personally vetted and would be discounted products we'd buy ourselves — it's always better to spend wisely.