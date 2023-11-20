Switching to a new processor can give a much-needed boost to your PC’s performance, especially if you’re into competitive shooters or emulation. Since hardware prices have skyrocketed in recent years, you could easily go over budget if you decide to add a high-end CPU to your battle station.

Fortunately, AMD Ryzen processors are heavily discounted during Black Friday this year, with certain deals offering up to 53% off select CPUs from Team Red.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $299 $570 Save $271 If you want the most performance you can get in a PC, the Ryzen 9 5900X gets you pretty close. It's got 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.8GHz speeds, not to mention support for overclocking. And right now, you can get it for just under $300, which is a huge steal. $299 at Amazon

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X may not belong to the latest 7000-series CPU family, but it packs more than enough firepower with its 12 cores and 24 threads. Capable of hitting a boost clock frequency of 4.8GHz, it can run most modern-day titles with ease. That said, AMD doesn’t offer a cooling solution for the Ryzen 9 5900X, so you’ll want to invest in a top-notch CPU cooler if you want to overclock this processor.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 7 5800X $210 $449 Save $239 The Ryzen 7 5800X is what we think is the best gaming CPU you can buy from the house of AMD. It offers impressive performance for gaming as well as content creation, making it a fantastic mainstream CPU overall. $210 at Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a powerful CPU that won’t blow a hole in your pocket, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is the one for you. Armed with 8 cores and 16 threads, the 5800X is great for multitasking, and its boost clock frequency of 4.7GHz makes it a solid option for gamers. The processor normally retails for $449, but thanks to this Black Friday deal, it can be yours for $210.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 9 5950X $477 $899 Save $422 The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is the flagship product of Team Red's 5000-series. It brings HEDT-class performance to mainstream motherboards and can crush most CPU-demanding workloads without breaking a sweat. It's a pricey chip, but you can get it for almost half off on Black Friday this year. $477 at Amazon

Featuring 16 cores and 32 threads, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is perfect for those who want the best processor for their AM4 motherboard. With a boost clock frequency of 4.9GHz and 8MB L2 and 64MB L3 caches, it’s clear why the Ryzen 9 5950X sits at the top of the consumer-grade Ryzen 5000 series. Thanks to the 47% Black Friday discount, now is the best time to purchase this beast of a CPU.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D $359 $449 Save $90 AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU is the company's cheapest model with 3D V-Cache and can deliver gaming performance on par or even better than that of the Ryzen 9 7950X. For Black Friday, you can get it for as low as $359! $359 at Amazon $369 at Best Buy $369 at Newegg

The 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the one you should pick if you want to consistently hit extremely high FPS in CPU-bound games. Performance-wise, it has a 96MB L3 cache and a boost clock frequency of 5GHz, though it has a higher 120W TDP compared to the maximum 105W in last-gen Team Red processors. What’s more, the 7800X3D can be yours for just $369, making it an absolute steal!

These are some of the best Black Friday deals on AMD Ryzen processors. Once you’re done choosing a new processor, be sure to check out the huge discounts on gaming monitors, mice, keyboards, and other PC accessories.