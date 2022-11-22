Save $150 on the Pixel 7 Pro and $100 on the Pixel 7 at Amazon and Best Buy

Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, are among the best Android phones of the year. Both models feature Google's second-gen Tensor SoC, improved cameras, a host of new software features, and more. Even with all the new features, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are cheaper than top-of-the-line flagships from Apple and Samsung. Add a Black Friday discount to that, and you get a deal that's hard to beat.

The base variant of the Google Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB of storage is available for $749 ($150 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is a great price for a high-end flagship phone. If you haven't bought one already, you can order it right away by following the link below.

The higher-end 256GB and 512GB models of the Pixel 7 Pro are also available at a $150 discount, bringing their prices down to $849 and $949, respectively. All variants are available in three cool colorways -- Hazel, Snow, and Obsidian.

If you don't want the extra telephoto camera and bigger, high refresh rate display of the Pixel 7 Pro, you can go with the regular Pixel 7 instead. The device comes at a starting price of $499 ($100 off) for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB model will set you back $599 (originally $699).

Note that Amazon only has the unlocked variants of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Follow the Best Buy links above if you want a carrier-locked model from Sprint, Verizon, or T-Mobile.

Not sure which of the two Google Pixel 7 series models is best for you? Check out our in-depth review of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro for more insight. But don't take too long to decide, or you might miss the deal.

