The sales are pouring in as Black Friday gets an early start this year, with retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung already dropping prices on popular products ahead of the official day. If you've been holding out on buying a monitor, now's going to be the time to buy, with Amazon offering big discounts on some of the best Samsung monitors available.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is one of the most impressive monitors out on the market right now. The monitor delivers vibrant colors and incredible black levels, and features a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and supports DisplayHDR True Black 400. While this is already an impressive set of specifications, the monitor takes things a step further with its 1800R curvature, providing an immersive experience.

Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED $1000 $1600 Save $600 An amazing ultrawide OLED monitor that offers excellent performance and vibrant colors. Right now, you can score this monitor at its lowest price ever coming in at $1000. $1000 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G9

Another great ultrawide screen monitor from Samsung. This monitor delivers impressive colors and contrast with its 240Hz QLED panel and provides an immersive experience thanks to its 1000R curvature. This monitor is perfect for work, gaming, and everything in between. Best of all, it's now priced well below retail, coming in at $500 off.

Samsung Odyssey G9 $900 $1400 Save $500 The Samsung Odyssey is an incredible gaming monitor that's as big as two screens side-by-side. It has ultrawide Quad HD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and HDR 1000 support. $900 at Amazon

Samsung M80B

A unique monitor that is not only perfect for work, but also great for entertainment. The M80B delivers an unmatched experience thanks to Tizen OS, which allows the monitor to function on its own without the need for a connected device. Users can install apps to the monitor, providing access to video and game streaming services. The monitor also provides access to Microsoft 365 if you're looking to get some work done, plus you can hold video calls with the included webcam.

Samsung M80B 4K UHD Smart Monitor $370 $483 Save $113 A fantastic 32-inch monitor that can run independently of an attached device thanks to its robust OS. Users can download apps to the monitor like video and game streaming services, and can even run productivity software and make video calls too. $370 at Amazon

Samsung ViewFinity S6

A solid yet simple monitor that provides excellent colors and comes in with a wealth of features like a USB-C connection, HDMI, and DisplayPort. In addition, the monitor can support PiP, making it easy to keep multiple sources on screen when multitasking.

Samsung Viewfinity S6 $200 $385 Save $185 A beautiful 32-inch 2K monitor with USB-C, PiP, and easily adjustable monitor stand make this the perfect monitor for home or the office. $200 at Amazon

These are some of the best Samsung monitor deals you're going to find this Black Friday. Of course, if you're looking for more deals, you can always check out the Samsung Black Friday deals with discounts on popular products, or sift through the deals Best Buy is holding during Black Friday.