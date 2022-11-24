Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.

If you've just exhausted most of your budget on a big purchase and are looking for affordable gifts for friends and family, you've come to the right place. We've curated some of the best Black Friday deals on audio equipment, smart home devices, streaming sticks, storage, and more that you can grab for under $30.

Best Black Friday audio equipment deals under $30

Buy a new pair of TWS earbuds, wireless headphones, or Bluetooth speakers for less than $30 by following the links below.

  • The OnePlus Nord Buds are down to their lowesrt price.
    OnePlus Nord Buds
    OnePlus Nord Buds
    $31 $40 Save $9

    The OnePlus Nord Buds usually retail for $39.99, but you can grab them for just $30.99 during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

    $31 at Amazon
  • These affordable ones provide 40 hours of use through a 2-hour charge.
    JBL Tune 510BT
    JBL Tune 510BT
    $25 $50 Save $25

    Grab the JBL Tune 510BT on-ear Bluetooth headphones at a 50% discount this Black Friday. They're great if you need over-ear headphones for bass-heavy tunes.

    $25 at Amazon
  • A render of the JBL GO3 portable speaker over a white-colored background.
    JBL GO3 portable wireless speaker
    $25 $50 Save $25

    Save $25 on the JBL Go3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker at Best Buy. Listen to tunes on the go without worrying about the speaker getting wet.

    $25 at Best Buy
  • Anker Soundcore Life Note E earbuds on white background.
    Anker Soundcore Life Note E
    $25 $50 Save $25

    Get the Soundcore Life Note E true wireless earbuds from Anker this Black Friday for just $25. If you need a cheap pair of wireless earbuds with water resistance and over 30 hours of battery life, this is it.

    $25 at Best Buy

Best Black Friday smart home deals under $30

Looking for a new smart speaker or some smart lights for your spare room? Look no further, and grab these Black Friday deals on Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled smart home devices.

  • Amazo Echo Dot (5th Gen) in Charcoal color over a white-colored background.
    Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)
    $24.99 $49.99 Save $25

    Amazon is offering its latest Alexa-enabled Echo Dot smart speaker at a 50% discount for Black Friday. Grab it before stocks run out.

    $24.99 at Amazon
  • Four Kasa Smart Light bulbs on white background.
    Kasa Smart Light Bulb
    $25.99 $44.99 Save $19

    Save 42% on a four-pack of TP-Link's Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (Soft White) at Amazon.

    $25.99 at Amazon
  • White Echo Dot 5th Gen with Philips Hue light bulb on white background.
    Echo Dot (5th Gen) & Philips Hue Bundle
    $24.99 $65.97 Save $40.98

    Get the latest Amazon Echo Dot with a Philips Hue smart bulb at a 62% discount by following the link below.

    $24.99 at Amazon
  • This is the most affordable LED Light Strip in Govee's lineup, but it's still good enough to get the job done.
    Govee RGB LED Light Strip (50ft, 30% off)
    Govee RGB Light Strip
    $15.99 $25.99 Save $10

    Govee's affordable RGB light strip (32.8ft) just got even cheaper with a 38% discount on Amazon. Grab it before stocks run out.

    $15.99 at Amazon
  • The Google Nest Mini is an entry-level Assistant-powered smart speaker that's packs quite a punch, and it could be yours for just $30 today.
    Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
    Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
    $19.99 $49.99 Save $30

    Save $30 on the Nest Mini at Best Buy and grab the Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker for just $19.99.

    $19.99 at Best Buy
  • Two Blink Mini Indoor cameras on white background.
    Blink Mini
    $29.99 $64.99 Save $35

    A two-pack of Blink's Mini Indoor security cameras can be yours for just $29.99 this Black Friday.

    $29.99 at Best Buy
  • Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa on white background.
    Lenovo Smart Clock Essential (with Alexa)
    $29.99 $69.99 Save $40

    The Alexa-enabled Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is down to just $29.99 for Black Friday.

    $29.99 at Best Buy

Best Black Friday streaming device deals under $30

Give your old TV a new lease on life with these Black Friday deals on Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku-based streaming sticks.

  • The Fire TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision support is on sale for $24.99
    Fire TV Stick 4K
    Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
    $24.99 $49.99 Save $25

    Amazon's popular Fire TV Stick 4K is available at a 50% discount for Black Friday.

    $24.99 at Amazon
  • The Roku Streaming Stick 4K costs $49.99, but you can often find it on sale at $39.99.
    Roku Streaming Stick 4K
    Roku Streaming Stick 4K
    $24.99 $49.99 Save $25

    Save $25 on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K at Best Buy by following the link below.

    $24.99 at Best Buy
  • Google' latest streaming device comes in priced at just $29.99.
    Chromecast with Google TV (HD) - Snow
    Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD)
    $19.99 $29.99 Save $10

    Google's new Chromecast with Google TV HD is down to just $19.99 for Black Friday.

    $19.99 at Best Buy

Best Black Friday storage deals under $30

You can never buy enough storage, but you can save on your purchase this Black Friday. Check out these amazing deals on memory cards, flash drives, and SSDs.

  • SanDisk has plenty of microSD cards to choose from but we think the Ultra is amongst the best when it comes to affordable options. These SD cards offer read speeds of up to 100MB/s, making them just as good as a lot of other cards in this collection.
    SanDisk 128GB Ultra
    SanDisk Ultra microSD card
    $26.49 $43.99 Save $17.5

    Grab a 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card for your camera or smartphone at Amazon for just $26.49.

    $26.49 at Amazon
  • Team Group T-Force Vulcan 2.5-inch 512GB SSD on white background.
    Team Group T-Force 2.5" SSD
    $26.99 $38.99 Save $12

    Get a 512GB 2.5-inch SATA III SSD for your PC for just $26.99 this Black Friday.

    $26.99 at Newegg
  • SanDisk UltraFit 256GB flash drive on white background.
    SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive
    $19.99 $79.99 Save $60

    The high-speed SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive (256 GB) is available at a 75% discount this Black Friday.

    $19.99 at Amazon
  • PNY CS900 500GB SSD on white background.
    PNY CS900 500GB SSD
    $29.99 $56.99 Save $27

    Save $27 on a PNY CS900 500GB SSD for you gaming rig at Best Buy.

    $29.99 at Best Buy

Best Black Friday charger & accessory deals under $30

Want a new charging brick for your new smartphone or perhaps a portable battery pack? Check out these Black Friday deals on chargers, cables, and other smartphone accessories.

  • The Anker Nano 3 is one of the smallest GaN-based chargers on the market. It can deliver up to 30W of power to compatible devices and comes in five colorways. The company also offers a 24-month warrany on the charger.
    Anker Nano 3
    Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger
    $18.4 $22.99 Save $4.59

    Get a 20% discount on Anker's Nano 3 30W GaN charger by following the link below.

    $18.4 at Anker
  • The Anker PowerDrive III Duo is a reliable car charger that uses USB PD to deliver 20W power to two separate USB Type C ports. This charger can output 20W of power across both USB ports simultaneously, so it's good to charger two devices relatively quickly at any given point.
    Anker PowerDrive III Duo
    Anker PowerDrive III Duo
    $18.99 $29.32 Save $10.33

    Get a 35% discount on the 40W Anker PowerDrive III Duo car charger at Amazon.

    $18.99 at Amazon
  • This pack of USB-C to USB-C cable contains three 6-feet braided cables. They support up to 60W fast-charging and are available to purchase in three color options.
    Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C braided cable
    Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Braided Cable
    $15.99 $19.99 Save $4

    Grab a two-pack of Anker's USB-C to USB-C braided charging cable for just $15.99 at Amazon.

    $15.99 at Amazon
  • RAVPower 60W multi-port charger on white background.
    RAVPower 60W multi-port charger
    $22.99 $32.99 Save $10

    Get the RAVPower 60W multi-port desktop USB charging station for just $22.99 by following the link below.

    $22.99 at Newegg
  • Insignia 65W Dual Port Wall Charger on white background.
    Insignia 65W Dual Port Wall Charger
    $26.99 $54.99 Save $28

    This Insignia 65W Dual Port Wall Charger can be yours for just $26.99 this Black Friday.

    $26.99 at Best Buy
  • Apple's AirTag offers a low cost and reliable solution when you need to track an object.
    Apple AirTag
    Apple AirTag
    $24.98 $29 Save $4.02

    Get a new Apple AirTag for your backpack or wallet at just $24.98 by following the link below.

    $24.98 at Amazon
  • Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K on white background.
    Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K
    $29.99 $39.99 Save $10

    Keep your iPhone juiced up with this Anker PowerCore Magnetic Battery portable wireless charger for just $29.99.

    $29.99 at Anker
  • Insignia 100W USB-C to USB-C charging cable on white background.
    Insignia 100W USB-C to USB-C charging cable
    $10.49 $14.99 Save $4.5

    Grab this Insignia 100W USB-C to USB-C braided charging cable for your devices for just $10.49.

    $10.49 at Best Buy

Best Black Friday deals under $30 on PC and Mac peripherals

Level up your work-from-home setup with these amazing deals on peripherals for your PC or Mac.

  • Ugreen USB-C 4 port hub on white background.
    Ugreen USB-C Hub (4 ports)
    $11.09 $19.99 Save $8.9

    Get a 45% discount on Ugreen's USB-C 4-port hub for your MacBook by following the link below.

    $11.09 at Amazon
  • Lemorele 9-in-1 USB C hub on white background.
    Lemorele 9-in-1 USB-C hub
    $28.14 $59.99 Save $31.85

    This 9-in-1 USB-C hub from Lemorele has over a thousand 5-star reviews, and it's available at a 53% discount right now.

    $28.14 at Amazon
  • This budget wireless keyboard is on sale for $18, a savings of $7 from the usual price.
    Logitech K400 Plus
    Logitech K400 Plus
    $19.99 $27.99 Save $8

    This budget wireless keyboard with a built-in trackpad from Logitech is down to $19.99 right now.

    $19.99 at Best Buy
  • Slim, modern design at an exceptional value. Enjoy the solid, durable feel of this refined keyboard as you work in Windows and Office 365. Connects wirelessly to your windows laptop via Bluetooth. Connect to your windows 10 or 11 PC right out of the box when you enable swift Pair.
    Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Black
    Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Black
    $19.99 $49.99 Save $30

    Grab this sleek Bluetooth keyboard from Microsoft at a 60% discount from Amazon by following the link below.

    $19.99 at Amazon

Have you come across any other amazing Black Friday deals under $30 that you think our readers should know about? Leave a comment below and we'll add it to our collection.