If you've just exhausted most of your budget on a big purchase and are looking for affordable gifts for friends and family, you've come to the right place. We've curated some of the best Black Friday deals on audio equipment, smart home devices, streaming sticks, storage, and more that you can grab for under $30.
Best Black Friday audio equipment deals under $30
Buy a new pair of TWS earbuds, wireless headphones, or Bluetooth speakers for less than $30 by following the links below.
OnePlus Nord Buds$31 $40 Save $9
The OnePlus Nord Buds usually retail for $39.99, but you can grab them for just $30.99 during Amazon's Black Friday sale.
JBL Tune 510BT$25 $50 Save $25
Grab the JBL Tune 510BT on-ear Bluetooth headphones at a 50% discount this Black Friday. They're great if you need over-ear headphones for bass-heavy tunes.
JBL GO3 portable wireless speaker$25 $50 Save $25
Save $25 on the JBL Go3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker at Best Buy. Listen to tunes on the go without worrying about the speaker getting wet.
Anker Soundcore Life Note E$25 $50 Save $25
Get the Soundcore Life Note E true wireless earbuds from Anker this Black Friday for just $25. If you need a cheap pair of wireless earbuds with water resistance and over 30 hours of battery life, this is it.
Best Black Friday smart home deals under $30
Looking for a new smart speaker or some smart lights for your spare room? Look no further, and grab these Black Friday deals on Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled smart home devices.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)$24.99 $49.99 Save $25
Amazon is offering its latest Alexa-enabled Echo Dot smart speaker at a 50% discount for Black Friday. Grab it before stocks run out.
Kasa Smart Light Bulb$25.99 $44.99 Save $19
Save 42% on a four-pack of TP-Link's Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (Soft White) at Amazon.
Echo Dot (5th Gen) & Philips Hue Bundle$24.99 $65.97 Save $40.98
Get the latest Amazon Echo Dot with a Philips Hue smart bulb at a 62% discount by following the link below.
Govee RGB Light Strip$15.99 $25.99 Save $10
Govee's affordable RGB light strip (32.8ft) just got even cheaper with a 38% discount on Amazon. Grab it before stocks run out.
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)$19.99 $49.99 Save $30
Save $30 on the Nest Mini at Best Buy and grab the Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker for just $19.99.
Blink Mini$29.99 $64.99 Save $35
A two-pack of Blink's Mini Indoor security cameras can be yours for just $29.99 this Black Friday.
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential (with Alexa)$29.99 $69.99 Save $40
The Alexa-enabled Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is down to just $29.99 for Black Friday.
Best Black Friday streaming device deals under $30
Give your old TV a new lease on life with these Black Friday deals on Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku-based streaming sticks.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K$24.99 $49.99 Save $25
Amazon's popular Fire TV Stick 4K is available at a 50% discount for Black Friday.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K$24.99 $49.99 Save $25
Save $25 on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K at Best Buy by following the link below.
Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD)$19.99 $29.99 Save $10
Google's new Chromecast with Google TV HD is down to just $19.99 for Black Friday.
Best Black Friday storage deals under $30
You can never buy enough storage, but you can save on your purchase this Black Friday. Check out these amazing deals on memory cards, flash drives, and SSDs.
SanDisk Ultra microSD card$26.49 $43.99 Save $17.5
Grab a 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card for your camera or smartphone at Amazon for just $26.49.
Team Group T-Force 2.5" SSD$26.99 $38.99 Save $12
Get a 512GB 2.5-inch SATA III SSD for your PC for just $26.99 this Black Friday.
SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive$19.99 $79.99 Save $60
The high-speed SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive (256 GB) is available at a 75% discount this Black Friday.
PNY CS900 500GB SSD$29.99 $56.99 Save $27
Save $27 on a PNY CS900 500GB SSD for you gaming rig at Best Buy.
Best Black Friday charger & accessory deals under $30
Want a new charging brick for your new smartphone or perhaps a portable battery pack? Check out these Black Friday deals on chargers, cables, and other smartphone accessories.
Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger$18.4 $22.99 Save $4.59
Get a 20% discount on Anker's Nano 3 30W GaN charger by following the link below.
Anker PowerDrive III Duo$18.99 $29.32 Save $10.33
Get a 35% discount on the 40W Anker PowerDrive III Duo car charger at Amazon.
Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Braided Cable$15.99 $19.99 Save $4
Grab a two-pack of Anker's USB-C to USB-C braided charging cable for just $15.99 at Amazon.
RAVPower 60W multi-port charger$22.99 $32.99 Save $10
Get the RAVPower 60W multi-port desktop USB charging station for just $22.99 by following the link below.
Insignia 65W Dual Port Wall Charger$26.99 $54.99 Save $28
This Insignia 65W Dual Port Wall Charger can be yours for just $26.99 this Black Friday.
Apple AirTag$24.98 $29 Save $4.02
Get a new Apple AirTag for your backpack or wallet at just $24.98 by following the link below.
-
Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K$29.99 $39.99 Save $10
Keep your iPhone juiced up with this Anker PowerCore Magnetic Battery portable wireless charger for just $29.99.
Insignia 100W USB-C to USB-C charging cable$10.49 $14.99 Save $4.5
Grab this Insignia 100W USB-C to USB-C braided charging cable for your devices for just $10.49.
Best Black Friday deals under $30 on PC and Mac peripherals
Level up your work-from-home setup with these amazing deals on peripherals for your PC or Mac.
Ugreen USB-C Hub (4 ports)$11.09 $19.99 Save $8.9
Get a 45% discount on Ugreen's USB-C 4-port hub for your MacBook by following the link below.
Lemorele 9-in-1 USB-C hub$28.14 $59.99 Save $31.85
This 9-in-1 USB-C hub from Lemorele has over a thousand 5-star reviews, and it's available at a 53% discount right now.
Logitech K400 Plus$19.99 $27.99 Save $8
This budget wireless keyboard with a built-in trackpad from Logitech is down to $19.99 right now.
Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Black$19.99 $49.99 Save $30
Grab this sleek Bluetooth keyboard from Microsoft at a 60% discount from Amazon by following the link below.
Have you come across any other amazing Black Friday deals under $30 that you think our readers should know about? Leave a comment below and we'll add it to our collection.