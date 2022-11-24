Black Friday is pretty much here, at least if you're paying attention to all the deals going live. Tech gadgets of all sorts are on sale, including some of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers from Fitbit. Whether you're looking to keep fit in the new year or just want a great little gift for a loved one, these deals will save you some serious dough.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch

The Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch can pretty much do it all. Aside from telling the time, monitoring temperature, heart rhythm, oxygen, and sleep patterns, it can also field calls when connected to a phone via Bluetooth. Each watch includes half a year of Fitbit Premium, which personalizes fitness and health goals for each person. The stylish watch has a sizable display yet can get about six days of life from a charge. If you're looking to grab a smartwatch that's as concerned for your health as you are, this is a great pick.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker

Don't want to spend big on the like of the Sense or Versa models? No problem. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a more compact option that's ideal for those who just want to keep track of their heart rate, sleep quality, and workout sessions. Each Inspire 2 even comes with a full year of Fitbit's Premium membership, which offers personal fitness help to get you to where you want to be. Battery life lasts for up to 10 days on a charge. Regularly priced at $80, it's currently on sale at Best Buy for $50 during Black Friday.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch

Like the Fitbit Sense, the Versa 4 combines a robust fitness tracker with a smartwatch capable of handling your Android phone's notifications. It even has a GPS built in to keeps tabs on distances and pacing when you're enjoying some exercise in the great outdoors. Its heart rate tracker keeps tabs on everything from exercise to sleep patterns, and built-in exercise modes (of which there are more than 40) can help you fine-tune your specific workouts. The large display looks sharp, and you can expect up to six days of battery life from a charge. The Versa 4 usually costs about $230 at Best Buy, but it's currently down to $150 during Black Friday.

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker

The Fitbit Charge 5 is considered the best overall fitness tracker out there right now, and its affordable price is now even better thanks to Black Friday savings at Best Buy. It has a 1.04-inch OLED display that keeps you in the know, displaying information provided by its built-in heart rate and temperature monitor, oxygen sensor, and more. It even has GPS to better track how far you're running or biking and at what pace. It'll let you know your stress level, what you can do about it, and (with the included six-month membership to Fitbit Premium) some personalized suggestions to better your health. Grab it for $50 off the regular price while the sale lasts!