Black Friday is a great time to upgrade the essentials, and for a lot of people, nothing is more important than having access to a pair of high-quality headphones. If you tend to work out a lot, Shokz has got you covered. The company is running a massive sale on their unique bone-conduction headphones, which work by transmitting vibrations along your cheekbones instead of through the ear. These headphones leave the ears completely open to the outside world, making them more comfortable than traditional earbuds.

Shokz is the leading brand in this category of headphones, and a lot of their products sound surprisingly good. If you've never experienced bone-conduction audio before, now's a great time to do so, as you can buy a pair of headphones from Shokz for as little as $55.

Shokz OpenMove

Source: Shokz Shokz OpenMove $55 $80 Save $25 These are Shokz's entry-level bone-conduction headphones. While they're using the company's older bone-conduction technology, they still sound decent, have a comfortable fit, and offer 6 hours of battery life. At $55 during Black Friday, it's a great way to get into bone-conduction audio. $55 at Amazon

The Shokz OpenMove headphones offer entry-level bone-conduction audio, and they're surprisingly great. They feature a comfortable and lightweight design, decent audio quality, and six hours of battery life. This cheap pair also features IP55 dust and water resistance and Bluetooth 5.1 with multipoint connectivity. While the OpenRun and OpenRun Pro sound better and have better battery life, these are still a great option, considering they're the cheapest of the bunch.

Shokz OpenRun and OpenRun Mini

Source: Shokz SHOKZ OpenRun $90 $130 Save $40 The Shokz OpenRun are a significant upgrade from the entry-level OpenMove. These bone-conduction headphones sound significantly better, feature longer battery life (10 hours), and feature IP67 water and dust resistance. At $90 during Black Friday, these are arguably the best bone-conduction headphones out there. $90 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy

Source: Shokz Shokz OpenRun Mini $90 $130 Save $40 Despite the slightly smaller size, the Shokz OpenRun Mini look, feel, and sound identical to the standard version. The only difference here is the smaller band, which will be more comfortable for those who might find the standard OpenRun's band to be too large or cumbersome. $90 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy

If you like what you see with the Shokz OpenMove but want better audio quality and battery life, the Shokz OpenRun is the way to go. This pair is an upgrade over the entry-level models in every way. They sound significantly better thanks to the company's latest 9th-generation bone-conduction audio, feature IP67 water and dust resistance rather than IP55, and deliver 10 hours of playtime. At $90 ($40 off) during Black Friday, these are some of the best headphones for working out.

Shokz OpenSwim

Souce: SHOKZ SHOKZ OpenSwim $105 $150 Save $45 You can't take your phone underwater while swimming, and Shokz OpenSwim is the solution to that problem. With an internal storage of 4GB and IP68 water resistance, these headphones allow you to store your favorite tracks and listen to them while underwater. $105 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

The Shokz OpenSwim are perhaps the company's most sensible pair of bone-conduction headphones. Earbuds might not be comfortable for longer sessions while working out, but most people are used to that at this point. However, you can't wear most earbuds while you're swimming, and that's where the Shokz OpenSwim shines.

These headphones feature 4GB of internal storage, meaning you never have to connect them to your phone. You can store up to 1,200 songs on that internal storage, and given they have IP68 water and dust resistance, you can easily wear them while swimming. While they don't sound much better than the OpenMove, the brand's entry-level option, they certainly have the edge in versatility.

Shokz OpenFit

Source: SHOKZ SHOKZ OpenFit $150 $180 Save $30 The Shokz OpenFit are not your traditional pair of truly wireless earbuds. These have a hook that helps them sit above the ear canal rather than inside of it. This makes them more comfortable than traditional earbuds, yet more compact than the bulkier bone-conduction headphones. $150 at Amazon

Bone-conduction headphones won't be for everyone. While they might be more comfortable than traditional headphones, they're certainly a bit cumbersome to carry around. They can also look a bit silly at times. If you need something a bit more discrete but just as comfortable, check out the Shokz OpenFit for $150 ($30 off).

These earbuds have a hook that helps them sit above the ear canal rather than inside of it. This gives them an open-ear design, and they're certainly more comfortable for a lot of people. They have surprisingly good bass, deliver 7 hours of playtime, and come with liquid silicone tips that feel incredibly comfortable. While traditional earbuds will sound better, this is a good alternative for those who find them to be uncomfortable.

Sure, a pair of traditional Sony headphones (or from other major brands) might sound better than any of the options above, but we highly recommend Shokz for its superb comfort. If you're willing to sacrifice a bit of sound quality for a more comfortable experience, we suggest trying out some of these headphones while they're on sale.