Samsung has amazing deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, knocking up to $450 off for a limited time.

Samsung's been having some great early Black Friday deals over the past week. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are some of the more popular foldable smartphones on the market, and today is your last chance to get incredible deals on these handsets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings back all the great things about the Fold 3, plus a much better camera system, a slightly wider outside screen, and smarter software. See at Samsung

This is the best folding smartphone that you can get, and it offers an impressive 7.6-inch 120Hz foldable AMOLED display, a 6.2-inch AMOLED front display, and a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP wide, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide camera.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and has different configurations for RAM and storage, giving you more options to choose exactly what you need. As for the promotion, you're going to get $450 off the price of the phone, and if you have a smartphone to trade in, it could be worth up to $1,000. You can also trade in any eligible Galaxy smartphone and Samsung will give you a guaranteed trade in value of $300.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a clamshell foldable that combines the compact form factor of yesteryear's phones with a modern Android experience. It's equipped with the most powerful Qualcomm chipset and cutting-edge foldable OLED technology. See at Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most affordable and one of the most popular folding smartphones that has been released so far. It has sensible styling and can fold up to fit in your pocket. Furthermore, it has very little compromises. It has a 6.7-inch 120Hz display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

It has a dual camera setup on the rear, with 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide camera. Best of all, it has an external display that can show you notifications and other information while the phone is closed. Samsung is taking $100 off the price of the phone, and offering up to $600 if you have a phone to trade in.

If you've been waiting for a chance to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Galaxy Z Flip 4, now is the chance. The promotion will be ending today, and after that, who knows what kind of sales will come up. But, just in case foldable smartphones aren't your thing, you can always check out our other early Black Friday deals.